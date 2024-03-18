As the past few weeks of tumult will tell you, James Gunn and Peter Safran’s plans for the new DC Universe aren’t exactly set in stone. That can be frustrating, but it can also be downright exciting.

The latest word from the DCU falls into the latter camp. Despite their absence from Gunn’s original 10-year plan, the Teen Titans are slated to appear in their first live-action film. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow scribe Ana Nogueira is set to pen the script, according to The Hollywood Reporter, marking a partnership that could carry over into several DCU phases. There’s no release date or director attached, so it’s safe to assume this film won’t be part of DC’s initial “Gods and Monsters” slate.

Though Gunn has been mum about a potential Teen Titans project, setting up the superhero team is a smart move for DC. The Titans are one of the franchise’s oldest and most iconic properties, unofficially debuting in The Brave and the Bold in 1964. Back then, the lineup only included Robin, Aqualad, Kid Flash, and Wonder Girl. It wasn’t until Marv Wolfman and George Perez famously relaunched the team in the 1980s that the Titans became the group so many recognize today, expanding to include characters like Starfire, Beast Boy, Cyborg, and Raven.

The Teen Titans have had the live-action treatment, but the new DCU is bringing them to the big screen for the first time. Max

We likely won’t know which of the Titans will form the lineup for some time, but there’s already plenty to speculate about. Will the new team be led by the original Robin, Richard Grayson, or by Son of Batman Damian Wayne? The latter is already set for his big-screen debut in Andy Muschietti’s The Brave and the Bold, so seeing him step into a leadership role wouldn’t be a complete surprise.

DC’s Teen Titans movie has certainly been a long time coming. The group has been around for decades, but they’ve only ever existed on the small screen. From the beloved 2000s animated series to its glib reboot, Teen Titans Go!, and the infamous live-action Titans, the team has always been in demand. It’s nice to see that Gunn and Safran understand that, and are already looking for ways to fold the team into the larger DC continuity. Whether it’s because the duo are genuine fans of the Titans, or hoping to keep up with Marvel and its growing roster of Young Avengers, remains to be seen. Either way, Titans fans could win big; they’ve certainly waited long enough.