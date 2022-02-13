The Super Bowl is a massive American establishment. But for non-sports fans, the main attraction isn’t the game, but the major announcements and trailers released during the commercial breaks. During the 2020 football game, Marvel gave us the first glimpses of WandaVision and Loki, and the 2021 game offered M. Night Shyamalan’s Old and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

What will 2022 bring us? Here’s everything the advertising showcase brought us, from highly anticipated blockbusters to the surprising thrillers. Keep checking back here during Super Bowl 2022 for all the new trailer releases worth watching.

Nope

The trailer for Jordan Peele’s horror-thriller is one of the highlights of this year’s Super Bowl. The trailer was released earlier today ahead of the game, and in it, we see Peele venture into science fiction as the story has an alien invasion twist. Starring Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya, and Steven Yeun, Nope opens in theaters on July 22, 2022.

Jurassic World Dominion

Universal Pictures dropped the Jurassic World Dominion trailer days before the Super Bowl to hype up fans for this exciting conclusion to the latest dino trilogy. Click here to read more about the new trailer. Jurassic World Dominion hits theaters on June 10, 2022.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic is back! The sequel to the hit video game adaptation debuted a new TV spot during the Super Bowl Pre-Game show. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 arrives in theaters on April 8, 2022.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The Super Bowl started with a bang and announced the new trailer for the highly anticipated Doctor Strange sequel. Watch the full trailer below. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens on May 6, 2022.

The Lost City

You don’t need to be a math whiz to know that Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Brad Pitt all add up to an awesome time at the movies. The Lost City arrives in theaters on March 25, 2022.

Lightyear

Pixar released the trailer for the Toy Story prequel Lightyear a few days before the Super Bowl, but nevertheless, it made a splash during the Big Game. Lightyear lands in theaters on June 17, 2022.

Moon Knight

Marvel Studios released a new TV spot for the Disney+ series starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke. Watch the 30-second video embedded below. Moon Knight premieres on March 30, 2022.

The Adam Project

Netflix teased their 2022 movie slate in a commercial, with a focus on Ryan Reynold’s time-traveling adventure. Also starring Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, and Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project arrives on Netflix on March 11, 2022.

Ambulance

Michael Bay returns with an intense thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Ambulance drives into theaters on April 8, 2022.

Joe vs. Carole

Peacock’s adaptation of the hit Netflix docuseries Tiger King released a new trailer during the Super Bowl. Starring John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic and Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin, Joe vs. Carole premieres on March 3, 2022.

Bel-Air

The Fresh Prince is getting rebooted at Peacock thanks to producer Will Smith. The spinoff series, Bel-Air, debuts today on the streaming platform.

Refresh this page for updates on new trailer premieres during Super Bowl 2022.