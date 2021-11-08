Star Wars leaks reveal the franchise’s shocking next movie

Star Wars has never gone exactly according to plan, but the future of the film franchise hasn’t been this uncertain since Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2021. While the galaxy far away continues to expand on streaming, its future on the big screen is unclear.

Patty Jenkins, Kevin Feige, and Taika Waititi are all working on their own cinematic entries, but we still have no idea when any of those movies will release. However, in the meantime, it looks like an exciting new Star Wars film could jump the line to bring a hugely popular (and massively underrepresented) part of the Star Wars timeline into live-action.

Rumor has it the next Star Wars movie could take as back to the Old Republic. Here’s everything you need to know.

Star Wars: Old Republic

The next Star Wars movie will cover the Old Republic, according to simultaneous rumors from BigScreenLeaks, Jordan Maison, and Adam Frazier. Just one of these sources reporting the rumor wouldn’t warrant much, but all three together give the possibility some weight. What’s more, this film could start filming as early as 2022.

The Old Republic is new but unsurprising territory for Star Wars cinema. Most famous for being the setting of the video game series Knights of the Old Republic, the Old Republic covers the thousands of years before the prequel trilogy, when an alliance of star systems governed the galaxy. This was the predecessor of the capital-R Republic we watch fall in the prequel series.

A new path for Star Wars movies

The Knights of the Old Republic video game brought the Old Republic into the spotlight. EA Games

Star Wars isn’t doing yearly regular movie releases like it did with the sequel trilogy. Instead, each upcoming film will apparently stand on its own, leaving temple time for development. Meanwhile, the constant churn of Star Wars television like The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch, Star Wars: Visions, and the upcoming series The Book of Boba Fett keep things fresh.

While none of these projects cover the Old Republic era, other Star Wars gossip points to a resurgence of that point in galactic history. Aside from the High Republic multimedia project, which also covers ancient Star Wars history, the Knights of the Old Republic video game is set for a full remake in the new future.

When is the Star Wars: Old Republic release date?

Could this new movie be the reason Disney delayed Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron? Lucasfilm

So when can you expect to see this film — or any Star Wars film — in theaters? Going off past release dates, the best guess would be December, as that’s the month every sequel trilogy film premiered.

Avatar 2 is slated for a December 2022 release, but Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron was just delayed from its December 2023 perch. Is Disney making room for the Old Republic? It’s too soon to say, but it seems some sort of reshuffle is afoot.