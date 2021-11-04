Book of Boba Fett could introduce a fan-favorite clone to live-action

The Book of Boba Fett is the story of a simple man making his way across the galaxy. He’s just one guy, as the title suggests. But it’s clear that Boba Fett doesn’t always work alone. After all, he teamed up with Din Djarin in The Mandalorian and now has Fennec Shand by his side.

What’s more, we see him teaming up with Jabba’s old colleagues in the trailer for his own series. While Boba Fett may be a solitary creature, he’s not afraid to collect allies when they come in handy. This fan theory suggests he may come in contact with a hugely powerful character — one who may look a little familiar. Spoilers for Star Wars: The Bad Batch ahead.

Boba may come across an older version of Omega during The Book of Boba Fett, according to a theory advanced by Redditor HobGoblinHat. Omega, introduced in Star Wars: The Bad Batch, is basically the closest thing Boba has to a sister; she’s an unaltered clone of Jango Fett without any accelerated aging, just like Boba.

While it’s unclear just how old Omega is at the time of The Bad Batch, The Book of Boba Fett is set 30 years after the series. So, if Omega would appear, she would have to be at least 40. What would her character have been doing in all that time? Considering her progress after a short time with The Bad Batch, she could very well become a super-soldier by such time as she’d appear in The Book of Boba Fett, more than capable to hold her own alongside her brother.

Could Omega make her live-action debut in The Book of Boba Fett? Lucasfilm

However, there is one small problem with this theory: Omega is a clone. If she were to appear in The Book of Boba Fett, she would have to look like a middle-aged female Temeura Morrison, which might get a bit tricky to cast. However, Omega has a different voice actor than other clones in the animated universe, so perhaps she could be played by another actor entirely in live-action.

If bringing Omega into live-action is out of the question, there’s another way to make this meeting happen: bringing Boba Fett into The Bad Batch. A much younger Boba could appear in The Bad Batch Season 2 and serve as a “big brother” for Omega, while simultaneously being a “little brother” to the other clones in the Batch.

Omega already considers the other clones her brothers, so Boba would be one too. Lucasfilm

Regardless of how the theory comes to fruition, the fact that two different unaltered clones got their own Disney+ series in the same year feels like too much of a coincidence to ignore. Whether it's through an all-out crossover or references to the other series, it’s only a matter of time till the Star Wars Fett Clone Universe is established in full.