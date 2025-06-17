Everything You Need To Know About Squid Game Season 3

It’s been four years since Seong Gi-hun accepted the mysterious invitation to an ultra-high stakes competition of childhood games in Squid Game. After Season 1 premiered, fans were eager to see what happened after Gi-hun walked away with the prize money and a quest to find out who is really in charge. It took another three years, but in the last week of 2024, Netflix finally released Season 2.

However, something wasn’t right. The entire second season only depicted a few of the games that made Season 1 so enchanting, and cut off during a huge cliffhanger. As it turns out, Season 2 was supposed to be the final season, but was then split into two seasons, meaning we are now in the last stretch before the third and final season premieres. Here’s everything you need to know, from when you can expect it to what could happen in the show’s future.

Giant robot doll Young-hee leads a deadly game of jump rope in Squid Game Season 3. Netflix

What Is The Squid Game Season 3 Release Date?

Squid Game Season 3 premieres June 27, 2025 on Netflix. This is only about six months after the release of Season 2 in December of 2024, as the two seasons were produced back-to-back. The 27th falls on a Friday, so you’ll have all weekend to see just what happens to Gi-hun in his final games.

What Is The Squid Game Season 3 Release Time?

Like most Netflix originals, Squid Game Season 3 will premiere at midnight PST/3:00 a.m. EST. That means if you’re an American Squid Game fan, you’ll either need to stay up pretty late or wake up early.

Is There A Trailer For Squid Game Season 3?

Yes! Thanks to the unusual production schedule for Season 3, there are multiple trailers released teasing Gi-hun’s final moments of the games. Check out the final trailer for the entire series below, which contains a recap of Gi-hun’s journey so far and teases an ultimate confrontation with the Front Man, who in Season 2 was participating in the games while undercover.

What Is The Plot of Squid Game Season 3?

We don’t know much about Squid Game Season 3 aside from the fact that it will bring the entire series to a close. However, there are a few things that can be gleaned from the trailers: it looks like after the failed player uprising at the end of Season 2, the remaining players will be divided into teams and will play the final games, including a game of jump rope.

It’s also likely we’ll see the birth of a child in the Squid Game arena. Season 2 established that a new player, Kim Jun-hee, is secretly pregnant, and at the end of one of the trailers, we heard a baby cry. Maybe, for once, we’ll see new people added to the game instead of heartlessly murdered.

How Many Episodes Are In Squid Game Season 3?

While Season 2 of Squid Game had seven episodes, Season 3 has just six. But considering those two seasons were originally supposed to just be one, this is still more episodes than we thought we’d get. It’s not a lot to wrap up all the remaining plotlines, but showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk seems up to the task.

Will There Be A Squid Game Season 4?

There will not be a Season 4 of Squid Game, as we’ve known Season 3 was meant to be the final season since it was announced alongside Season 2. However, it’s by no means the end of the Squid Game universe. For years now, iconic filmmaker David Fincher has had his name attached to a Squid Game project that initially seemed to be an English-language remake, but is apparently an America-set spinoff in the same universe.

This spinoff may just be a rumor at this point, but it’s clear that the Squid Game universe isn’t going anywhere.

Squid Game Season 3 premieres June 27, 2025 on Netflix.