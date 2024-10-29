For a certain breed of David Fincher fan, it’s still hard to accept that another season of Mindhunter isn’t happening. The cancellation of the Netflix series has become something of a primal wound, especially as Fincher continues to partner with the streamer on other projects. The latest films from the director — 2020’s Mank and last year’s The Killer — were each distributed by Netflix, and their partnership is set to continue as Fincher lines up his next project.

Per Deadline, Fincher is set to develop a TV series set in Netflix’s lucrative Squid Game universe. This confirmation makes good on a year’s worth of rumors surrounding the director, as Fincher’s name has been attached to an English-language remake of Squid Game since 2023. In June, The Playlist even claimed that Fincher had been quietly developing the series for at least two years. That particular rumor hasn’t been confirmed, as Deadline calls the Fincher project an “extension” of the established universe rather than a reboot. Further details about the plot and potential cast are still under wraps, but this “scripted series offshoot” could be the project Fincher commits to in 2025... whether we like it or not.

After Squid Game Season 2, David Fincher’s series will be the first narrative addition to the franchise. Netflix

Squid Game became an instant global phenomenon when it premiered in 2021, one that didn’t really need any sequels or spin-offs. But streamers want to make an impact (and money), so Netflix hasn’t wasted any time expanding the Squid Game universe. Two more seasons of the original series, spearheaded by creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, are officially on the way, and a reality series based on the dystopian thriller has also been renewed for a second season. But Fincher’s series will be the first narrative addition to the franchise, and it might not be the last.

It makes sense that Netflix would pick Fincher for a new Squid Game story. He’s worked with the streamer on and off since 2013, beginning with one of the first Netflix Originals, House of Cards. He also just happens to be one of the most in-demand and high-profile filmmakers working today, so his participation is a boon for Netflix’s fledgling franchise. If Netflix gets its way, Fincher’s series could open the door for more stories set in the Squidverse, not unlike the streamer’s Money Heist saga. It’s not a future anyone’s asked for, but it’s happening. Until more details emerge, it might be best to trust Fincher’s process.