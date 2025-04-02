There are some stories that feel eternally relevant, and The Handmaid’s Tale — for better and worse — is one of them. Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel was downright prescient upon release, and it’s only grown more chilling as life moves to imitate art. Hulu’s adaptation likewise came at what seemed to be the perfect time, as women’s rights in America were eroded before our very eyes. But what started as a timely exploration of dystopia felt increasingly depressing as the series scored one season renewal after another.

Nearly 10 years and six seasons later, there’s a sense that The Handmaid’s Tale has overstayed its welcome. It’s one of the decade’s most iconic shows, but how far can it stretch its story before it starts beating a dead horse? The Handmaid’s Tale arguably lost its spark long ago, but this tale of struggle and misery just got a second life on Hulu.

After The Handmaid’s Tale airs its final season, the story will continue in The Testaments. Hulu

Handmaid’s Tale showrunner Bruce Miller is officially returning to adapt The Testaments, Atwood’s 2019 follow-up novel. The sequel takes place around 15 years after The Handmaid’s Tale ends, and focuses on three female narrators: Aunt Lydia, who’s writing her memoirs; Daisy, a headstrong teen living in Canada; and June Osborne’s daughter, Agnes, who’s growing up in the oppressive Republic of Gilead. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu’s adaptation will be more of a “coming of age” story following “a new generation of young women in Gilead grappling with the bleak future that awaits them.”

“Facing the prospect of being married off and living a life of servitude, they will be forced to search for allies, both new and old, to help in their fight for freedom and the life they deserve,” the synopsis continues.

While The Testaments will focus on the next generation, the series will feature a few familiar faces. Ann Dowd, who played Aunt Lydia in The Handmaid’s Tale, will reprise her role, while its star, Elisabeth Moss, will also return in some capacity. We may not see June back on screen, but she’ll be involved behind the scenes as an executive producer. The Testaments enters production on April 7, which could set it up for a 2026 premiere. The story will continue whether we like it or not, so let’s hope it can find a fresh path forward.