“Half of it is like pretty damn good,” executive producer Mel Brooks later said of Solarbabies, the apocalyptic sci-fi released 40 years ago that he re-mortgaged his own house to finance. “And half of it is like the worst movie I’ve ever seen in my whole life.” Some critics argued that even this assessment is generous.

You can understand Brooks’ initial enthusiasm. After all, Solarbabies’ story of a teenage gang roaming a desert wasteland in search of a life-changing treasure timed perfectly with the success of Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome and The Goonies (co-writer and first-choice director Douglas Metrov later billed the film as the “Little Rascals of the future”). And Brooks had previously worked with the man who eventually took over the reins, Alan Johnson, on the entertaining remake of war comedy To Be or Not to Be.

But it wasn’t long before things started to go awry. Brooks was forced to dig much further into his own pockets to meet a budget that ballooned way out of control. He was also forced to intervene in day-to-day matters thanks to repeated clashes between Johnson and the cast. And the Spanish shooting location was hit with some of the country’s heaviest rainfall in years, inevitably delaying filming on a movie where the entire planet is stricken by drought.

Unfortunately for Brooks, who claims to have lost a whopping $9 million, his own salvage efforts were in vain. Unwisely hitting theaters on the same day as Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, Solarbabies bombed at the box office, clawing back just $1.6 million of its $23 million budget.

Things start excitingly enough, albeit in a way that foreshadows all the derivativeness ahead, as the Solarbabies whizz around the outskirts of their desert compound playing a hazardous game of “skateball” blatantly inspired by Rollerball. We soon learn this is their only respite from the Eco Protectorate, a totalitarian regime that stole them away from their parents at a young age to prime them for paramilitary service.

The Solarbabies show off their roller-skating skills. MGM Entertainment Co.

Its members are pretty nondescript save for Daniel (Lukas Haas), a deaf youngster whose cave-bound discovery sets the narrative wheels in motion, and Terra (Jami Gertz), the token girl who, of course, must eventually fall for de facto leader Jason (a before-he-was-famous Jason Patric). The former’s hearing is soon restored after stumbling across Bodhi, a glowing alien orb who also possesses the ability to spark rain indoors and hear people’s thoughts.

Unsurprisingly, this miracle worker soon becomes the ultimate must-have, with another “orphan,” Darstar (Adrian Pasdar), leading the chase before it eventually falls into the hands of the nefarious E-Police. It’s here where Johnson — an Emmy-winning choreographer who worked on the original big-screen adaptation of West Side Story — shows off his best moves, staging several set pieces that get the blood pumping, including a precarious roller-skating jump between two rock faces and a thrilling mountain tumble in which our heroes wedge themselves between super-sized rubber tires.

The gang goes orbital. MGM Entertainment Co.

Had it leaned further into this boys’ own adventure style, Solarbabies may well have satisfied the Saturday morning crowd. Instead, it gets too bogged down in incomprehensible politics and groanworthy philosophy that flits between mumbo jumbo (“Keep the bodjilar flow. Earth Enforcement calls you to synergic dedication”) and laughable. When Darstar is asked whether the owl on his shoulder belongs to him, he replies, “As much as an owl can belong to any man.”

The film also fails to use its strongest asset, Richard Jordan’s Grock, the kind of big baddie so malevolent he’ll stamp on the first flower to grow in 41 years just for kicks. Sporting a militant uniform clearly inspired by the Nazis, the Protectorate leader rules his lair with an iron fist, whether torturing escapees with body-crawling insects or demeaning underlings with ridiculous zingers like “Cut your breath before you betray your putrid thinking!” It’s a character who belongs to a much better film.

Richard Jordan’s Grock and Sarah Douglas’ Shandray in supervillain mode. MGM Entertainment Co.

Still, Grock does take center stage in a bonkers finale with a level of violence that seems more suited to the distinctly adult Mad Max franchise than a PG-13. Not only is the chief villain brutally squished to death by the malfunctioning robot designed to “squeeze the color from a ruby, deathly pluck the eye from a living bird, and has been programmed to enjoy what he does,” but his scientist sidekick Shandray (Sarah Douglas) goes up in flames after being electrocuted by an ill-placed computer terminal.

There is a happy ending when the Solarbabies rescue Bodhi, release the water supply that’s been controlled by the Protectorate, and witness the orb heading back home as it helps drench the gang in their first-ever thunderstorm. “He’s all around us,” they declare in typically corny ‘80s fashion. Despite his earlier thievery, Darstar is also inducted as a new member, and Jason finally gets the kiss he’s been pestering Terra the entire film for, the latter leaving you inclined to agree with Metron’s assertion that, “One of the few good things the Protectorate ever did was outlaw fiction.”

Solarbabies is available on Tubi.