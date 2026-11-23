You are presumably familiar with The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, but what if those competing personalities had put aside their differences and dedicated their lives to a film career? The result might resemble the work of Darren Aronofsky, a director equal parts electrifying and infuriating. Requiem for a Dream? Either an unflinching portrayal of addiction or an over-edited mope-fest, depending on who you ask. The Whale? Emphatic character study or insensitive trash. Mother!? Friends, we don’t have time to talk about Mother!

Aronofsky’s contradictions can be summed up by the fact that his two latest efforts are the well-reviewed, surprisingly breezy crime thriller Caught Stealing, and the near-universally derided, appallingly ugly web series On This Day... 1776, which was made with AI-generated visuals and promptly hit with our era’s most damning insult, “slop.” But he was already splitting opinions 20 years ago today, when The Fountain hit theaters and became his prettiest flop.

The Fountain is split into a triptych of plots: a conquistador (Hugh Jackman) searches for the tree of life on behalf of Spain’s queen (Rachel Weisz); a present-day medical researcher (Jackman) tries to cure his wife Izzi’s brain tumor (Weisz, the world’s most attractive late-stage cancer patient); and a futuristic astronaut (still Jackman, but bald) travels through space in a bubble with a dying tree (Weisz, implicitly). The Fountain is both a straightforward story about loss and acceptance, and a dizzying array of symbolic and cosmological ideas. It feels a bit like watching a grief-stricken man take ayahuasca and go down a Wikipedia rabbit hole.

It’s implied that Izzi wrote the conquistador’s story to reflect on Tommy’s obsessive effort to stave off her impending death, while Hugh Jackman’s Bubble Bobble is open to interpretation as either Tommy’s literal future or his way of coming to terms with his and hers’ mortality. Once the plots start bleeding together, though, it’s up to the viewer to interpret Aronofsky’s rapid-fire use of Mayan mythology, the Book of Genesis, and Buddhist perspectives on death and rebirth, if they don’t give up in frustration first.

Jackman and Weisz find human drama amid all the big ideas. Warner Bros. Pictures

In a 2014 interview, Aronofsky called The Fountain the “biggest expression of what I believe,” and said he made the movie because he struggles to put that belief into words. Unfortunately, that struggle is obvious on-screen. It’s a spiritually muddy, New Age-y mash-up of conflicting philosophies, and as hard as you may try to parse it all, it remains infuriatingly incoherent. Hugh Jackman doing yoga while the cosmos drift by is pretty, but there are also moments where it feels like Aronofsky spent $35 million to declare himself spiritual but not religious.

There are some nuts and bolts worth appreciating: Jackman, apparently relishing the opportunity to do some big-boy acting between Wolverine outings and voiceover gigs, is excellent, and the soundtrack by Clint Mansell, Aronofsky’s long-time collaborator, is haunting. Visually, The Fountain is remarkable; cold, claustrophobic, a constant reminder of Tommy’s mental prison. Most notably, Aronofsky and his team found a photographer who specialized in extreme close-ups of microorganisms and chemical reactions to portray outer space on the cheap, a unique approach that produced stunning shots.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tommy faces the perils of peer review. Warner Bros. Pictures

Made between the two movies that put Aronofsky on the map (Pi, Requiem for a Dream) and his two strongest outings (The Wrestler, Black Swan), all of this leaves The Fountain as a difficult film to like. Many critics didn’t, and Aronofsky didn’t exactly absolve himself of self-seriousness charges by playing the ol’ “It was just too real for my haters” card, as though he was the first filmmaker to ever contemplate the inevitability of death. But it still works, because even its most incoherent moments are achingly sincere.

Aronofsky is a director who chose to debut with a thriller blending Jewish mysticism and ultra-high stakes math, and The Fountain redoubled his efforts to portray a tormented obsessive while Saying Something about the human condition. In 2006, it was an underwhelming, overwrought follow-up to a pitch-dark drama about the depths of despair. Today, it’s just nice to remember that the guy whose mercenary YouTube series couldn’t spell “America” correctly used to swing for the fences. For all its grand ambitions, The Fountain’s central message — spend time with your loved ones while you have it — is almost laughably blunt, but brutally effective. Aronofsky took one of life’s simplest lessons and tried to share it on the biggest scale possible. It’s a beautiful mess.

Twenty years later, that label could apply to almost everything Aronofsky has done. In a 2025 retrospective for Flood, Sean Fennell wrote that “Aronofsky’s career has been defined by the question of whether all this pain and anguish (and the florid way in which it’s often conveyed) is a sign of brilliance or highfalutin hackery.” The Fountain is the one movie from Aronofsky’s filmography that Fennell barely bothered to acknowledge, but it offers the clearest answer to his question: yes to both.

The Fountain is available on Prime Video.