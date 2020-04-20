A devastating new leak reveals more bad news for Snyder Cut fans

By this point, Zack Snyder’s version of the Justice League has become the stuff of legend. Released in 2017, the superhero film was completed by Joss Whedon, who stepped in for Snyder after the director left the production abruptly due to a family tragedy. Years later, fans continue to plead with Warner Bros. to release the fabled “Snyder Cut.”

Whether or not it actually exists has been at the center of countless news articles and ongoing debate. Snyder claims his cut of the film is absolutely real, while some insider sources call it a "pipe dream" that will never see the light of day. It’s been an uphill battle, a new leak hints there’s even more bad news for Snyder Cut hopefuls.

The league unites. Warner Bros.

Rumors have been circulating for the past few months that the Snyder Cut will get a surprise release on HBO Max when the streaming service launches in May. It’s unclear how these rumors began, but they’ve seemingly caught fire and reignited hope among fans.

A new report from FandomWire says the Snyder Cut is not coming to HBO Max, nor will it ever see the light of day. Unnamed sources at Warner Bros. claim the studio will never work with Snyder again, and executives are furious with Snyder for continuing to egg fans on and actively working to keep #ReleasetheSnyderCut trending.

What’s more, the studio allegedly met with Snyder, who wanted a whopping $20 million to finish an extensive amount of post-production work — and WB execs were not having it.

Superman is not in this movie very long, is he? Warner Bros.

This leak isn’t confirmed, but it’s not a reach to assume that Snyder’s version of the film is probably nowhere near ready for actual release. From a business standpoint, also it makes sense that Warner Bros. is simply not interested in investing tens of millions on the Snyder Cut in an uncertain economic environment.

Ben Affleck has moved on from playing the Dark Knight, having stepped down from starring and directing The Batman, which is now being helmed by Matt Reeves. Honestly, it’s hard to imagine that the cast of Justice League would return after so much time has passed.

These heroes look ready for the Snyder Cut. Warner Bros.

Even if Warner Bros. decided to release Snyder’s original vision for Justice League, it’s been nearly three years since it came out. Warner Bros is probably not interested in retreading past missteps, instead focusing on building the DC Extended Universe films like Wonder Woman 1984, Black Adam, and Birds of Prey.

It's not the best news, but we have a feeling this isn't the last we'll hear of the Snyder Cut. So long as fans (and Snyder himself) remain adamant about its release, there’s no telling what the future may bring.