The future of Star Wars TV has never been more uncertain, as Lucasfilm seems content to concentrate its efforts on the big screen. Following a five-year hiatus, the Star Wars galaxy is returning to blockbuster affairs in earnest, with The Mandalorian & Grogu reportedly leading the charge.

Ironically, it was small-screen shows like The Mandalorian that kept the franchise afloat these past few years. Lucasfilm seems confident that the adventures of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu (the puppet formerly known as Baby Yoda) can continue beyond Disney+, and the studio is pouring all of its resources into the transition. That includes tapping sci-fi legends to join that faraway galaxy, as Alien and Avatar star Sigourney Weaver is officially joining the Star Wars saga in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Word of Weaver’s potential casting first surfaced in May, courtesy of industry insider Jeff Sneider. Lucasfilm itself never officially confirmed the rumor, and even now, Weaver is the one revealing details.

After exploring Pandora in two Avatar films, Weaver is headed to another sci-fi universe. 20th Century Studios

The actress recently sat down with Deadline at the Venice Film Festival, where she discussed her decades-spanning career in film. With The Mandalorian & Grogu currently in production, Weaver could confirm the film is the next on her slate.

“I’m filming that before I go to London for The Tempest at the end of the year,” Weaver said. “I got to meet Grogu for the first time the other day.”

The actress didn’t say much beyond that, so the specifics of her role — and the movie’s plot — remain a mystery. Still, there’s a chance she could be playing a significant role in The Mandalorian & Grogu, especially if she gets to act opposite Grogu.

The Mandalorian itself had little problem attracting heavy hitters. Its first season alone had industry legends like Carl Weathers and Werner Herzog, and The Mandalorian & Grogu seems to be continuing that trend. After starring in some of the biggest tentpoles in history, Weaver has long been regarded as sci-fi royalty. It’ll be fun to see what she brings to the biggest sci-fi saga of all; with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni helming The Mandalorian & Grogu, there’s little doubt that Weaver will get ample opportunity to flex her skills.