In 2023, Star Wars changed the basic status quo of its entire setting. Since 1977, there was pretty much just one specific galaxy in which all the adventures occurred, a long time ago. But what the ultimate revelation of Ahsoka did was to establish that, in fact, there are two galaxies in which the Force flows, and that at least one big part of Season 2 will take place entirely in that new and largely unexplored part of space. And now, it seems that the return to the twin galaxies of Ahsoka will be happening sooner rather than later.

As of March 26, 2025, Ahsoka Season 2 has reportedly started filming. Here’s what we know so far about this update and the next season in general. Mild spoilers ahead for Ahsoka Season 1.

Is Ahsoka Season 2 happening?

Yes! Ahsoka Season 2 is in production. On March 24, actor Eman Esfandi, who plays Ezra Bridger on Ahsoka, reposted an Instagram story that seemed to confirm that Ahsoka Season 2 was “underway.” This wasn’t an official announcement at all, though various outlets on X (formerly known as Twitter) and elsewhere began circulating the update.

Lucasfilm, Disney, and the official Star Wars social media accounts have yet to confirm whether production has begun.

Ahsoka Season 2 Release Date

Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) in the finale of Ahsoka Season 1. Lucasfilm

Lending some credence to the reports that Ahsoka Season 2 filming is underway is the fact that the new episodes are thought to hit Disney+ sometime in 2026. If the show was filming now, then 2026 would be a reasonable release date. Also, because Ahsoka takes place contemporaneously with the world of The Mandalorian, it makes a certain amount of sense that Ahsoka Season 2 would release the same year as the film The Mandalorian & Grogu hit theaters.

What is the plot for Ahsoka Season 2?

Ahsoka, Sabine, and Ezra finally reunited... briefly. Lucasfilm

We don’t officially know the plot yet of Ahsoka Season 2. But because Ahsoka Season 1 ended with Ezra Bridger basically swapping places with Ahsoka and Sabine and ending up back in the “regular” galaxy, it feels very reasonable that events from the new season of Ahsoka will dovetail with what happens in The Mandalorian & Grogu. Ahsoka Season 2 will have to deal with Thrawn returning to the regular galaxy as well. Meanwhile, Baylan Skoll has made his way to the new galaxy and seems to finally be putting in motion his mysterious plan.

Season 1 put a lot of Dejarik chess pieces on the board, but The Mandalorian put some of those pieces there, too. Of all the different Star Wars eras, the post-Return of the Jedi era of Mando and Ahsoka is the most closely linked and, currently, connected to new Star Wars projects that are actively in development. While it may seem like The Mandalorian is in the past for Star Wars canon, the next year or so may prove that both Ahsoka and Mando are still very much the future of the Force.

Who are the cast members for Ahsoka Season 2?

The gang is back, but scattered in different galaxies. Lucasfilm

Rosario Dawson is set to return as Ahsoka Tano, as will the rest of the cast members embodying the animated fan-favorites, including Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn. The recent breakout character, Ivanna Sakhno’s Shin Hati, is also expected to return.

But one returning character sporting a new face is Baylan Skoll, whose original actor Ray Stevenson, passed away three months before Ahsoka’s premiere. For Season 2, Game of Thrones actor Rory McCann will take over the role of Baylan Skoll in Ahsoka Season 2, which will likely see the antagonist take on an even more expanded role as he hatches his mysterious scheme in a new galaxy.

The Mandalorian & Grogu hits theaters on May 22, 2026.