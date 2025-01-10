Ahsoka Season 1 gained a reputation for the sheer amount of returning characters, from Ahsoka Tano herself to Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, Ezra Bridger, and Thrawn. But its secret weapon was its fleet of new characters, including the Great Mothers and Shin Hati. The most interesting new character, the Order 66 survivor turned lone wolf Baylan Skoll, became a quick fan-favorite due to the nuanced and dedicated performance of Ray Stevenson, who passed away three months before Ahsoka’s premiere.

Season 1 of Ahsoka ended with Baylan starting an ambitious journey, leading fans to wonder just how the series could continue without him. Thankfully, it seems like Lucasfilm has found the best possible option, one that allows Baylan’s story to continue while also honoring the loss of one of the show’s greatest assets.

Game of Thrones actor Rory McCann will take over the role of Baylan Skoll in Ahsoka Season 2. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Game of Thrones actor Rory McCann will take over the role of Baylan Skoll in Ahsoka Season 2. McCann played Sandor Clegane, better known as “The Hound,” in Game of Thrones. Sandor Clegane was another lone-wolf knight character with shady motivations, so it’s easy to see why he was the first choice to replace Stevenson.

This casting was originally reported by leaker Jeff Sneider, who reported McCann and Stevenson were good friends and the recasting comes with the blessing of Stevenson’s widow, which makes the choice infinitely more respectful. If that is true, then this isn’t so much the case of Lucasfilm replacing one actor with another as much as a friend honoring a lost loved one by taking on his unfinished work.

Stevenson’s last appearance as Baylan was a cliffhanger promising an epic journey. Lucasfilm

The last we saw Baylan in Ahsoka, he was standing atop a giant statue of The Father, one of the ancient Mortis gods who represent the different sides of the Force. He mentioned his journey was about finding a “new beginning,” but we still don’t know what that means. Could it mean a new beginning of the Jedi Order, considering he’s now in a completely new galaxy?

This recasting is, essentially, the best-case scenario. A worthy actor with a personal tie to his predecessor means we’ll see a performance at least near the caliber of Stevenson’s without feeling disrespectful. Season 1 of Ahsoka was dedicated to him, and now Season 2 can show that dedication in practice through McCann’s performance.

