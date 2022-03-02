She-Hulk leak finally solves a Spider-Man: No Way Home mystery

Comic book fans have a lot of questions about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe post-Spider-Man: No Way Home. One of their biggest worries is also one of the simplest: When will we get to see Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock again?

The fan-favorite actor reprised his role as Murdock for the first time since Daredevil’s 2018 cancellation in No Way Home, appearing in just one scene as Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) “really good” lawyer. Cox’s return delighted comic book readers and was timed to coincide with Vincent D’Onofrio’s appearance as Kingpin in Hawkeye, which seemed to suggest that Marvel has plans for both actors.

Cox himself recently confirmed that he’ll show up as Matt Murdock again. Now there’s reason to believe Daredevil’s next appearance may be coming even sooner than fans expect.

Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner in Marvel’s She-Hulk. Marvel Studios

Marvel’s Other Lawyer — It’s been rumored for months that Charlie Cox will appear in the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series, She-Hulk. Those rumors have gained more traction since Cox’s No Way Home cameo, with an increasing number of outlets and MCU insiders reporting that the actor will appear in the eighth and ninth episodes of She-Hulk’s first season.

Assuming this rumor is true, that means fans won’t have to wait for Echo to premiere on Disney+ to see Matt Murdock again. For what it’s worth, it would make sense for Cox’s Daredevil to show up in She-Hulk too.

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Netflix’s Daredevil. Netflix

A Daring Return — She-Hulk is set to be Marvel’s most comedic MCU entry to date, so it might not seem like the perfect fit for a character like Matt Murdock. However, Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters is a lawyer. That means she operates in the same space as Murdock, which sets up the two characters to cross paths.

After inhabiting a much darker world in Netflix’s Daredevil, there’s no telling how well Cox’s Murdock will gel with the other characters in She-Hulk. But if he does actually appear in the Disney+ series, that would clear away any lingering doubts fans might have about Marvel’s commitment to reintegrating Cox into the MCU.

In fact, should his appearance in She-Hulk be received as well as his No Way Home cameo was, it’s possible that would give Marvel Studios the confidence to start developing a new Daredevil. We can certainly dream.

Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — There’s no way of knowing for sure whether Charlie Cox actually is in She-Hulk. But if he is, it’ll be interesting to see if Marvel plans on making Cox’s Matt Murdock and Maslany’s Jennifer Walters an actual MCU duo, or if his appearance will just be a fun cameo.

Either way, this rumor should come as welcome news to all the MCU fans who are anxious to see Cox reprise his Daredevil role again after No Way Home.