In She-Hulk, Megan Thee Stallion brings back a neglected MCU tradition

When the internet heard Megan Thee Stallion had joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe via She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, we imagined the Grammy Award-winning musical artist stepping into the shoes of an epic Marvel character. “Maybe she’s Nightshade or Wildstreak,” said the nerdiest among us.

But, with the third episode of She-Hulk and its post-credits scene, we finally learn what role Megan Thee Stallion — featured in hits like “WAP” by Cardi B and whose 2020 album Good News is certified platinum — has in the ever-growing MCU. And, depending on your mileage, you’re either very, very disappointed or very, very entertained.

Warning: Spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Episode 3 ahead.

Megan Thee Stallion and She-Hulk

In the third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Jennifer Walters’ (Tatiana Maslany) former colleague at the L.A. District Attorney’s office, Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews), gets catfished by a White Elf from New Asgard who disguises herself as Megan Thee Stallion.

Bukowski isn’t the brightest tool in the toolbox — “You thought she drove a Passant?” remarks Jennifer, holding back a laugh — but he’s still wise enough to file a lawsuit. And because the case involves an Asgardian national, it’s up to Jennifer’s firm, GLK&H, to take Bukowski on as a client.

In one courtroom scene, Megan Thee Stallion appears as herself, sitting amongst the public and present to assure that there’s only one Megan Thee Stallion to walk Earth-616.

In She-Hulk, Jennifer’s former rival Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews, right) files a lawsuit against an Asgardian White Elf who made him think she was Megan Thee Stallion. It speaks to the power of the male ego that he thought he was actually dating, you know, Megan Thee Stallion. Marvel Studios

But just like the taste of the sweetest pie, there’s more Megan Thee Stallion in She-Hulk to enjoy. In the episode’s post-credits scene, Megan Thee Stallion officially hires Jennifer Walters to be her representative, a partnership they celebrate by twerking in Jennifer’s luxe corner office. And Jennifer is all too excited to sign her first celebrity client.

“I would die for you Megan Thee Stallion,” Jennifer says in an almost cold sweat after Megan signs on the dotted line.

“Dial it back,” Megan tells her.

Megan Thee Stallion, seen here performing at the Leeds Festival in England, is now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Importantly, she’s in the MCU as herself. That still qualifies her as a superhero, though, doesn’t it? Matthew Baker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What Megan Thee Stallion means for the MCU

We don’t have to think too hard here. Megan Thee Stallion in She-Hulk is nothing more than a (very fun!) celebrity cameo. But it’s also a rare type for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Historically, the MCU’s celebrity cameos have involved famous actors and figures — like Matt Damon, Michelle Yeoh (before Shang-Chi), Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, and Miley Cyrus — but they have all played actual (albeit minor) characters. (David Hasselhoff also played himself, sorta, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.)

It’s actually a rare thing to see the MCU let famous people just... be themselves. That has happened a precious few times, in the case of (deep sigh) Elon Musk in Iron Man 2, and Joan Rivers and Bill Maher in Iron Man 3. It’s actually been a long time since the MCU had a celebrity appear as themselves.

To be fair, it’s been a busy few years in the MCU. From Thanos and the Blip to now everything happening in Phase Four, there hasn’t been too much free time to indulge in a little celebrity fluff. But now, with Megan Thee Stallion bringing the party to She-Hulk, maybe the MCU can have a little fun again.