The offices of Lumon have reopened and Mark (Adam Scott) is once again finding himself trying to sort out the hidden truths of his bifurcated life. After much speculation and anticipation, Apple TV+’s most critically acclaimed, and wildly popular slow-burn sci-fi thriller, Severance, is back. Well, almost. Season 2 of Severance will debut on Apple TV+ on January 17, 2025. And now, the first trailer for Severance Season 2 has unveiled one unexpected plot twist.

The new trailer doesn’t give us much, but it does indicate that Mark is getting a whole new group of co-workers this season, which means that the world of Lumon is out to unexpectedly expand. Here’s the new Severance Season 2 trailer, including some new faces.

Severance Season 2 trailer

In the new trailer, Mark (Adam Scott) is running through the offices of Lumon, as we get a kind of brief recap of the basic premise of Season 1. The characters who work for the company, have severed their memories of their work lives with their “outer” lives. This concept drives everything about Season 1 that Mark and his three co-workers Helly (Britt Lower), Dylan (Zach Cherry), and Irving (John Turturro) all tried to navigate, which meant breaking the rules of the company.

But now, it appears Mark is getting three new co-workers, all played by actors that are new to the Severance cast. At the end of the trailer, he walks into a new room, which looks exactly like his old office space from Season 1. And here we see Bob Balaban, Stefano Carannante, and Alia Shawkat, of Arrested Development and Search Party fame. Mark says “Who are you people?”

And then Seth (Tramell Tillman) walks in, holding blue balloons sporting Mark’s face, and says “Welcome back... been a minute.” Does this mean that Mark will be integrated with these three new co-workers? Does Seth want to keep Mark in the company, rather than have him expose Lumon’s secrets? It’s all unclear now, but with the revelation of new Lumon co-workers, Severance is pushing the show in an exciting direction. Clearly, this will be Mark’s story again in Season 2. But, now, with so many new faces, it seems possible that the scope of the Lumon mystery is even bigger than we thought.

Severance Season 2 hits Apple TV+ on January 17, 2025.