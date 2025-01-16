It’s been a long road for Severance. Though it became a global phenomenon in 2022, it’s taken years for Dan Erickson and Ben Stiller to deliver a follow-up. Patience has been a virtue for Severance fans: but this year, their fortitude will finally be rewarded. Apple TV’s mind-boggling sci-fi thriller is finally back with another season, one that promises to deliver on its predecessor’s long-gestating cliffhanger.

There’s no shortage of questions the new season needs to answer, especially after such a long (if unplanned) hiatus. Ahead of Severance’s official return, here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming premiere, from its release date and time to the plot points you need to remember.

Mark and Helly aren’t out of the woods yet. Apple

What is the Severance Season 2 release date?

Severance officially returns on Friday, January 17. New episodes will stream each Friday on Apple TV+, culminating in its Season 2 finale on March 21.

What is the Severance Season 2 release time?

Apple TV+ is pretty consistent where its new releases are concerned. New episodes typically drop each day at midnight ET, or 9:00 p.m. PT, so it’s safe to assume that Severance Season 2 will follow that same schedule.

Is there a trailer for Severance Season 2?

Yes, there is. Check out the official trailer for Severance Season 2, which teases an explosive return to Lumon’s severed floor.

What is the plot of Severance Season 2?

Severance ended its first season with the “Over Time Contingency,” a protocol that allowed Mark (Adam Scott), Helly (Britt Lower), and Irving (John Turturro) to come online outside of work. Mark discovered that their wellness counselor, Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman), is also somehow his outie’s deceased wife, while Helly learned that her outie is heir apparent to the Lumon empire. Following those bonkers revelations, our innies eventually return to work in hopes of rescuing Ms. Casey. But with their manager (Tramell Tillman) “tightening the leash” on the severed floor, and the higher-ups at Lumon hoping to launch the next stage of their mysterious evil plan, their mission will be harder than ever.

How many episodes will Severance Season 2 have?

This season of Severance is slightly longer than its predecessor. Where Season 1 had nine episodes, Season 2 will have 10. That’s certainly a good update for the fans who’ve been waiting years for the story to continue: Severance Season 2 will likely deliver everything they’ve hoped for, plus a little extra.

Will there be a Severance Season 3?

According to Ben Stiller, who serves as executive producer and director, Severance Season 3 is currently in development. He and Dan Erickson even have “an idea of” how this story could potentially end. “That’s always been a part of it for us, really understanding where it’s heading to, and Apple’s been really supportive of that and been sensitive to what the story is and not saying, ‘Okay, this is something that has to keep going as long as it’s successful.’”

Whatever the future holds for Severance, it could return for at least one more season. Apple hasn’t officially renewed the series just yet, but it can’t hurt to get a head start on future storytelling. No one wants to wait another three years for Season 3; hopefully the creative team will be able to deliver the next chapter without a hitch.