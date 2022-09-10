Secret Invasion trailer reveals Nick Fury’s thrilling new mission

MCU fans are getting closer to finding out which of their favorite superheroes has been a Skrull this whole time. Today Marvel released the official trailer for Secret Invasion, the forthcoming Disney+ show about the alien shapeshifters starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Previously, the show has been billed as a darker and grittier chapter in the multi-project Marvel Studios franchise, potentially involving a political conspiracy tied to the shapeshifting Skrulls.

While the full plot synopsis has yet to be revealed, we know Secret Invasion will center around the Skrulls, introduced to the MCU in the 2019 film Captain Marvel. First introduced as villains, those Skrulls were, in fact, refugees running from the militaristic Kree alien army. At the end of Captain Marvel and in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, we are shown the Skrulls have kept themselves hidden in plain sight thanks to their special shapeshifting powers while working directly with Fury (and posing as him on Earth).

In the 2008 Secret Invasion comic event, it’s revealed that the Skrulls had infiltrated the highest levels of power on Earth by posing as politicians and superheroes. The story featured a series of shocking reveals as characters including Elektra, Black Bolt, Hank Pym, Spider-Woman, Mockingbird, and Brother Voodoo were all revealed to be secret Skrulls.

It’s unclear how Marvel Studios will reconcile the original comic with the current, more positive portrayal of Skrulls in the MCU, but the Secret Invasion trailer offers some clues.

Secret Invasion trailer

Marvel has finally released the Secret Invasion trailer. Watch it here:

The trailer is heavy on vibes but light on plot. The key reveal seems to be that while Nick Fury has been laying low for years, something has finally happened to draw him out of the shadows. The entire thing has political thriller energy, which we’re very into. We also get glimpses of some major new MCU cast additions including Emilia Clarke and Olivia Coleman, but it’s unclear what roles they’re playing. (Coleman does seem to be sporting some sort of revealing pin on her jacket, which I’m sure fans will be quick to identify.)

One thing the trailer does seem to confirm is that Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) is still one of the good guys, but there are also some other evil Skrulls trying to take over the world.

Who’s in the Secret Invasion cast?

Ben Mendelsohn as Talos the Skrull General in Captain Marvel. Marvel Studios

Cobie Smulders will reprise her Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Avengers role as Maria Hill in Secret Invasion, while Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury. Ben Mendelsohn, who previously played Talos the Skrull General in Captain Marvel, will presumably reprise his role, too. Secret Invasion will also see Don Cheadle return as his Iron Man and Avengers character, and Martin Freeman will return as his Black Panther character, Everett Ross.

Regé-Jean Page plays a Skrull, as revealed by the trailer.

Other previously announced and confirmed cast members include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Olivia Coleman in undisclosed new roles.

Other rumored Secret Invasion cast members include:

Chloe Bennet, who played Quake in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Sharon Blynn, who played Soren in Captain Marvel

Carmen Ejogo

Noel Fisher

Clark Gregg, who played Phil Coulson in several MCU projects

Elizabeth Henstridge, who played Jemma Simmons in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Tom Hiddleston, who is the MCU’s Loki

Michael B. Jordan, who is Black Panther’s Killmonger

Anthony Mackie, who previously starred as the new Captain America in Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Jonathan Majors, who will play Kang the Conquerer in future MCU projects

Teyonah Parris, who played Monica Rambeau in WandaVision

Rune Temte, who played Bron-Char in Captain Marvel

Iman Vellani, who starred as Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel

Some of these are pretty huge reaches though (we’re pretty sure Killmoger isn’t alive in this universe), so we’d treat the list above with a healthy sprinkling of salt.

What is the Secret Invasion release date?

Secret Invasion begins streaming on Disney+ sometime early next year during Spring 2023, placing it in between Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3.

Filming for the series officially began in September 2021. There have been no official production updates since.