Last week’s episode of Rick and Morty, “Wet Kuat Amortican Summer,” went all in on the mutant-based body horror to parody Total Recall. But all the Kuato fun is over now with the Season 7 finale fast approaching. Before that, however, Morty’s going to get a visit from an old comrade. Here’s everything you need to know about Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 8, including the release date and time, episode title, teaser trailer, and more.

When Is the Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 8 Release Date?

Episode 8 of Rick and Morty Season 7 will air Sunday, December 3, 2023.

When Is the Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 8 Release Time?

Rick and Morty Season 7 airs on Sunday nights at 11 p.m. Eastern.

Is There a Trailer for Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 8?

The Episode 8 trailer aired immediately after the end of Episode 7, and Morty’s poop-eating math teacher Mr. Goldenfold plays a prominent role. Morty’s using “air buds” (that look like AirPods) to listen to music in the middle of class. Goldenfold keeps calling it “rock music” but Morty says it’s hip-hop that “helps him concentrate.” Just as Mr. Goldenfold condemns rock music, Ice-T walks in. “Some things never change,” Ice-T says.

Morty is excited to see Ice-T and asks if the rapper/actor remembers him from “Get Schwifty.” He does not. (Poor Morty!) Ice-T then transforms from his humanoid appearance into his true Alphabetrium form as a large liquid T and corrects them: “It’s Water-T now.”

“You’ve got the balls of a clown coming back to this school without the homework you owe me!” Mr. Goldenfold shouts. Water-T couldn’t care less.

What is the Plot of Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 8?

It’s finally happening. Adult Swim

Episode 8 is called “Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie,” and while it’s all but certain that it’s not movie-length, there’s a lot we do know about it.

“Action! Adventure! It’s a whole movie, broh!” reads the episode’s logline. Adult Swim’s Episode Titles Reveal video released back in August features a perfectly symmetrical tree planted into some kind of altar or platform on the edge of what looks like an impact crater. The tree’s roots spread out in a strange pattern, and while the tree itself is clearly alien, the location itself could be on Earth. Every scene featured in this video has been featured in its respective episode in some capacity, so we’ll definitely see this tree in the episode.

Even just the title of this episode is a dead giveaway. “Rise of the Numbericons” is a callback to the Season 2 episode “Get Schwifty” in which Morty and Rick defend the Earth from giant alien heads called Cromulons by playing music. Ice-T is recruited to help write a song that can save the planet, but he’s too apathetic to do much of anything. He reveals to Rick that he’s actually an Alphabetrian, an ancient alien race of sentient letters composed of various elements and compounds. His real name is Water-T, and he was exiled and frozen by the council on Alphabetrium for his apathy long ago.

“Get Schwifty” ends with the frozen Water-T taking a huge blast of energy from the Cromulons so that Rick and Morty get to play their song. Then the episode’s post-credits scene takes place on Alphabetrium:

It’s a lush utopia with letters from different alphabets. Here’s a quick rundown of the letters featured, which include members of the English, Greek, and Latin alphabets:

Green “E”

Pink “R”

Pale yellow Phi

Light blue Omega

Golden yellow Sigma

Purple “B”

Red “K”

Teal “Æ”

Some kind of pale yellow rune with three triangles pointed downward

Neon pink “P”

Water-T meets with Magnesium-J, Hydrogen-F, and his father Helium-Q. These three elders hear of his Water-T’s efforts in saving Earth and decide to end his exile, melting his ice and restoring the liquid form. But that’s right when the Numbericons attack, causing a piece of debris to fatally wound Helium-Q. The newly restored Water-T then whips out two pistols and attacks a serpent-looking 6 and 7 outside. It has the vibe of a deliciously cheesy action movie, and the post-credits scene ends with a card advertising a movie called Water-T and the Rise of the Numbericons.

Season 7 Episode 8 picks up with Water-T entering Mr. Goldenfold’s class, presumably because the fight against the Numbericons has spread to Earth. The Season 7 trailer also features a scene where Water-T leads Goldenfold and Morty through the halls of Harry Herpson High School as they flee explosions.

In all likelihood, these few scenes will open Episode 8, and an epic battle will continue from there.

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 8 Online

Water-T mourns his father. Adult Swim

Adult Swim’s website has a 24/7 simulcast, so as long as you log into the website or the Adult Swim app with a valid cable subscription, you can watch live that way. But if you already have cable, tuning in to Cartoon Network is the best way to watch it live unless you have something like YouTube TV.

How Many Episodes of Rick and Morty Season 7 Are Left?

Rick and Morty Season 7 will have 10 total episodes — just like every previous season except for the first — so after Episode 8, there are only two more episodes left. Typically, the show goes on a mid-season break, but at this pace, it seems far more likely that Season 7 will end on December 17.