We’ve reached the midway point of Rick and Morty Season 6, and while there’s been plenty of hijinks, the series has been light on any canon-heavy moments. Will we ever see Evil Morty again? What about Rick Prime? Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 5 could provide an answer — or just offer absurdly weird adventure.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 5. But first...

What happened in Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 5?

Terrors in the night were the focus of last week’s installment as Rick’s Somnambulator machine created nocturnal versions of himself and the Smith family with some seriously creepy results.

Highlighted by strains of eerie music to set the old-fashioned mood, the “Night Family” bit was a perfect transition towards Halloween with its homage to classic horror B-movies featuring lumbering zombies, doppelgangers, and all things that do boring chores in the dark.

The Night Family shuffles into the Smith/Sanchez family’s lives Cartoon Network

But enslaving their Night Selves to perform tasks while their real bodies are snoozing has undesired consequences. As things quickly unravel between the two family factions, it becomes a battle of the wills to see which side will dominate the household. With the tables turned, Day serves the Night when Night Summer takes control which leads to a hyperactive car chase finale featuring security robots, tranquilizer darts, an exploding Adderall truck, and a gasoline factory built beside a dynamite museum and dry leaf storage. Don’t forget to rinse those dishes!

Free your mind and let’s venture into Episode 5 titled “Final DeSmithation” to examine its DNA!

When is the release date for Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 5?

Episode 5 will appear on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim late-night block on October 2, 2022

What is the release time for Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 5?

Episode 5 breaks through the space-time continuum at 11 p.m. eastern, with fresh episodes expected to land every Sunday night.

How many episodes of Rick and Morty Season 6 are left?

Rick and Morty Season 6 represents ten episodes total. In the wake of this next chapter, we’ve still got five episodes to experience.

The precise order of the episodes keeps changing but here are the titles remaining: "Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation,” “Full Meta Jackrick,” “A Rick in King Mortur's Mort,” “Analyze Piss,” and “Juricksic Mort.”

Jerry and Rick perform a quick ‘90s-style outfit swap in Rick and Morty Cartoon Network

What is the plot of Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 5?

Not much is known regarding the plotline for Episode 5 except for the title’s nod to the Final Destination horror film franchise in which the Grim Reaper hunts down those who have escaped his clutches in the past and now must pay the ultimate price.

Who is in the cast for Rick and Morty Season 6?

Season 6 sticks with all the usual suspects for its stellar vocal cast, including Justin Roiland pulling double duty as Rick and Morty, Sarah Chalke playing Beth, Chris Parnell as Jerry, and Spencer Grammer bringing Summer to life.

Is there a trailer for Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 5?

Yes, Adult Swim fired up a frenetic peek at Episode 5, "Final DeSmithation,” that finds Rick and Jerry (somehow in Morty’s clothes) sneaking into an unnamed Fortune 500 company, but not before doing a Sailor Moon-type transformation prior to infiltrating the corporation. This appears to be the episode with Rick’s complement of Inspector Gadget-style body upgrades and modifications.

Will there be a Rick and Morty Season 7?

Creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon are committed to Cartoon Network for at least one more season of Rick and Morty which should have avid fans celebrating. According to Roiland and Harmon, the writing team has now completed Season 7’s scripts and development for Season 8 is already in the works on their way to an endgame total of 100 episodes.