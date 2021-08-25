Spencer Grammer is perhaps best recognized for her role as Casey on the college sitcom Greek, but she’s gained even more renown as the voice of Morty’s big sister Summer on Rick and Morty.

In an Instagram Live interview after the airing of Season 5 Episode 7, "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion," Inverse caught up with Grammer to talk about some of her favorite memories working on the animated series, including highlights from the latest season — like the “giant incest baby” — while also hinting at the future of the show.

Evil Morty may be the biggest active villain in the series right now, but we haven’t seen him in earnest since Season 3’s “The Ricklantis Mixup.” What if there was an ... Evil Summer? Might we eventually meet her in Season 6 or beyond?

“There are some really interesting episodes coming up where you see more sides to all of the family members.”

“Maybe,” Grammer tells Inverse when asked about the possibility of an Evil Summer.

She continues, “There are some really interesting episodes coming up where you see more sides to all of the family members. There were a lot of family-centric episodes this season, which I always think is really interesting. Or when Rick is off doing something with Jerry. It’s interesting to see Beth, Morty, and Summer have a life independent of Rick.”

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episodes 1, 2, 4, and 7 each feature storylines that bring the entire family together. There was the awkward dinner party with Mr. Nimbus, the episode focusing on a multitude of decoy families, the aforementioned giant sperm monsters, and the Voltron parody where Rick recruits variant Smith families to pilot an oversized mecha.

“She’s the go-to person for Rick,” Grammer says of Summer in that Voltron episode. “It’s a little bit of Goodfellas or The Godfather. It was really fun because to be more in control and more like Rick in a lot of ways, which to me feels like a very natural progression for Summer. I can’t wait until she starts messing things up more.”

“Evil Summer is probably the most like Rick she can possibly be.”

Summer becomes Rick’s head of security in “Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion.” Adult Swim

Summer is often solving problems rather than causing them, which is unlike pretty much every other character on the show. Whether it’s Morty and Jerry’s foolishness or Rick’s alcoholism, the males of the family are the source of their many woes.

But what if Summer became the one to cause problems? She comes close in "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion," but a full-on Evil Summer might be different.

“They’re writing Season 6 already and are probably going to start writing Season 7 soon.”

“Evil Summer is probably the most like Rick she can possibly be,” Grammer says. “The female people in the family take after Rick a lot, so that’s where her intelligence lies. She’d have to beat out Rick’s mind, in a way?”

Grammer is quick to point out that Evil Summer is purely theoretical, but she’d be interested in exploring more sides — or variants — to the character at some point in the future.

Morty steals Rick’s portal gun in the Season 5 finale. But what comes next? Adult Swim

Speaking of the future, Grammer also points out that production is proceeding smoothly for many more episodes, so we can probably expect Seasons 6 and 7 sooner rather than later.

“I keep saying, there’s gonna be so many more episodes,” Grammer says. “They’re writing Season 6 already and are probably going to start writing Season 7 soon. It’s nice to be on a real schedule that people can see every year, hopefully, but who knows, it could be two years! I don’t want to give anybody high hopes, but I don’t know that it’ll be three years again.”

Does that mean we’ll see Season 6 sometime in 2022? Probably.