The story of Star Wars is so affecting because it has some dire stakes. Obi-Wan Kenobi isn’t just one of Princess Leia’s hopes; he’s her only hope. So when Darth Vader destroys the entire planet of Alderaan, you feel it. Over a billion people were obliterated in an instant, including Leia’s adoptive family and the subjects she was supposed to rule over as queen.

So how come we never really see her deal with this as an issue? She’s at the base on Yavin for basically the entire climax of the movie, and only shows up again to give her new friends medals at the end. Thankfully, an upcoming Star Wars novel will finally solve this mystery.

The cover of Star Wars: Princess of the Rebellion shows Leia in her Alderaanian garb. Lucasfilm Publishing

At the Lucasfilm Publishing panel at New York Comic Con, we learned of a number of new Star Wars books, including a slew of tie-in books for Star Wars: Starfighter. But one of the most exciting announcements was Star Wars: Princess of the Rebellion, an upcoming young adult novel by Claudia Gray. Gray is no stranger to Star Wars; she’s previously written multiple books in the universe so far, including Bloodlines and Master & Apprentice.

In 2017, she released Leia, Princess of Alderaan, which focused on a 16-year-old Leia before the events of the original trilogy. Now, we’re getting a follow-up set years later, in the immediate aftermath of the Battle of Yavin.

“Still reeling from the loss of her planet, Princess Leia and the other rebel leaders know that a new base must be found, but it cannot be kept safe without a secret cache of weapons hidden by Bail Organa years ago,” the summary reads. “Bail kept its location well concealed, and no one still living knows where it is. Leia insists that she is the best person to unravel the clues and discover the cache’s location so they can establish a new rebel base.”

Princess of the Rebellion follows Leia as she grieves her planet while leading the Rebellion. Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Star Wars is turning 50 soon, so it’s understandable that a lot of the Star Wars timeline has been picked apart and depicted, from Han Solo’s early life to the moments before the original trilogy even began. But we don’t really know about this moment — Leia in what is sure to be the saddest moment of her life, but she must shove it all aside and prioritize the task in front of her and furthering the Rebellion. The sacrifice of her planet can’t be for nought.

Leia may be part of Star Wars’ holy trinity, but it’s surprising how often her inner life goes overlooked. Her mindset in this moment is fascinating, going from fighting for her people to fighting for their memory. Finally, we’re getting the close look we deserve.

Star Wars: Princess of the Rebellion will be available for purchase on May 4, 2027.