While Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 film Dune: Part One could be described as broadly faithful to the first half of the original Frank Herbert novel, there’s no way to claim that Dune: Part Two hewed as closely to the original book. While one could get into the weeds about the motivations of Chani (Zendaya) or the elevated role of the Bene Gesserit (at the expense of the Mentats barely existing in the film at all), the most important changes in Dune: Part Two — which have a ripple effect in Dune: Part Three — are the way the chronology differs from Frank Herbert’s book.

And yet, the original book version of Dune, as well as its direct sequel, Dune Messiah, contains multitudes when it comes to possible futures. And within the concept of those possible futures, it’s possible to interpret the incoming changes in Dune: Part Three as one possible branching timeline that Paul saw, albeit a different one from the books.

Dune: Part Two’s timeline change can be explained by the original book

Frank Herbert in 1984. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Early in the first Dune novel, Paul sees various paths in the future. While with his mother, Jessica, after the attack on the palace, Paul experiences some super-relevant visions. In the contemporary digital Kindle edition of Dune, this is on page 323, and in the classic ACE mass-market paperback, this is page 198.

He had seen two main branchings along the way ahead—in one he confronted an evil old Baron and said: “Hello, Grandfather.” The thought of that path and what lay along it sickened him.

The other path held long patches of gray obscurity except for peaks of violence...

Paul makes it clear to his mother that the second path, which leads to the jihad, is the one that the Bene Gesserit want.

“I can’t go that way,” he muttered. “That’s what the old witches of your school really want.”

The second branch is almost certainly the one we’re most familiar with: Paul does co-opt the Fremen prophecy and leads a holy war across the universe. This occurs off-screen (so to speak) between the first and second books, and it seems Dune 3 will begin 19 years after the events of the end of Dune: Part One. This timeline shift allows for Alia to be a young adult in Dune 3 and, possibly, for Paul and Chani’s children, Leto II and Ghanima, to already have been born, rather than being born at the end of Dune Messiah (which is what Dune 3 is adapted from).

Meanwhile, the first branch seems to depict an older version of the Baron Harkonnen conferring with Paul, which could be interpreted as some kind of bizzaro timeline in which Paul teams up with the Harkonnens.

But if there are other interpretations of that first branch, Villeneuve’s films exist in the first branch, and not the second, despite the events of the films loosely resembling the second branch.

Paul slaying the Baron in Dune: Part Two changes everything

This seems to be a flashback in Dune: Part Three, implying Paul and Chani’s children exist in a different timeline in the films than in the books. Warner Bros

Because Dune: Part Two condensed the timeline of the original book and had everything take place in one year, with no time jumps, Alia is still a fetus, rather than being an all-knowing murder baby like she is in the book. This means that Paul stabs the Baron and not Alia, and he does acknowledge that the Baron is his grandfather in that moment.

So, because Paul slays the Baron while talking about him being his grandfather, we could posit that this is a hazy version of the first branching timeline that Book Paul rejected. It’s shaky, but considering how Paul’s spotty prescience fails him and binds him in Dune Messiah, the lack of details in the first branch could be interpreted as evidence that we don’t really know what that timeline would have looked like.

This also opens up various other possibilities. If Paul is in an entirely different branch, then, suddenly, one could argue that a version of Chani with a different temperament from the novels is justifiable too. Further, one could argue that this first timeline branch need not result in her fatal and tragic end from the book.

In fact, if Paul and Chani’s children are fully grown at the start of Messiah, then it would almost be shocking if Chani did pass away in Dune 3. Because Chani passed away during childbirth in the book version of Messiah, a version of this story in which her children are already grown seems to negate that particular fate.

We won’t know for certain until we see the movie, of course, making even hardcore fans of the books just like Paul Atreides in Messiah. We may think we know the future, but small changes to the timeline could mean we’re in an entirely unknown place, full of gray obscurity.

Dune: Part Three hits theaters on December 18.