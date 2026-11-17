Although the first season of 3 Body Problem took place exclusively in the 21st century, the overall story of the original Remembrance of Earth’s Past book trilogy by Cixin Liu eventually spans billions of years, and the second book, The Dark Forest, takes place largely in the 23rd century. But is 3 Body Problem Season 2 doing a big time jump?

After a long wait, 3 Body Problem Season 2 is coming to Netflix, and a new trailer confirms the fast-approaching release date. But does the trailer reveal a time jump into the future? With so many of the Season 1 characters returning for Season 2, it seems that the TV version of 3 Body is playing fast and loose with the chronology.

3 Body Problem Season 2 teaser trailer and release date

The trailer for the second season of 3 Body Problem has finally been released by Netflix after a very long wait, and the show is coming back on January 14, 2027. There will be six episodes in Season 2.

The trailer picks up where Season 1 left off, with various humans trying to resist the slow, eventual invasion of the San-Ti aliens. (In the books, these aliens were called the Trisolarans.) The trailer teases a major space battle that is taken directly from the second book, The Dark Forest, and also seems to focus on Saul’s (Jovan Adepo) role as a “Wallfacer,” one of the humans tasked with creating secret plans in their own mind to thwart the San-Ti, who can see and hear everything humans do thanks to the Sophons, which observe all aspects of humanity. The Sophons can’t read minds, though, which is why the Wallfacer project is so crucial to the series.

Saul’s character is an altered version of the book character Luo Ji, who cracks the “dark forest” theory — the idea that nearly all alien races are hostile — and uses it shrewdly to fight back against the invasion.

3 Body Problem Season 2 timeline mystery

Auggie (Eiza González ) and Jin (Jess Hong) in 3 Body Problem Season 2. Have they jumped to the future? Netflix

Season 1 of 3 Body Problem adapted only the aspects of the books that take place in a contemporary timeline. That said, events depicted in all three books — The Three-Body Problem, The Dark Forest and Death’s End — all appeared in the show, meaning that the Netflix version doesn’t have a problem jumping around between the books, assuming, of course, that the story is unfolding in a linear way.

That said, it’s unclear from this early teaser trailer if Season 2 will feature the same time jumps that occur in the second book. Much of Luo Ji’s activities occur in the 23rd century, but from the look of this trailer, it seems a lot of the original cast is still around. In the book, Wallfacers use cryogenic hibernation to skip the centuries, but not all the main characters of the Netflix 3 Body Problem are Wallfacers. In other words, the trailer shows us Auggie (Eiza González) and Jin (Jess Hong), and if this is the future, one could argue they shouldn’t be there with Saul.

Auggie is, in some ways, the Netflix version of the book character Wang Miao, who doesn’t appear in the second book at all, and certainly doesn’t jump to the future. Funnily enough, Jin is also a version of Wang Miao from the first book, and his story is divided between these two women in the Netflix version. So, if we’re seeing anything from the 23rd century in this teaser — which is possible with all the spaceships — Jin and Auggie can only be there if they got into cryogenic hibernation. Or, if this is all taking place closer to present day, the show is messing with the timeline of the books more so than in Season 1.

An “emissary” in 3 Body Problem Season 2. This seems to reference events from the third book, Death’s End. Netflix

The teaser also introduces a humanoid “emissary” from the San-Ti. This seems to be a reference to a robot version of a Sophon who appears in the third book, Death’s End. In the books, the Trisolarans never send an organic representative to Earth. In fact, we never “see” the Trisolarans in the three books at all.

So, 3 Body Problem Season 2 is clearly doing a remix of the timeline of the three books, and if we’re going to meet a member of the San-Ti, it's doing the one thing the novels never dared.

3 Body Problem Season 2 hits Netflix on January 14, 2027.