What happens when an entire planet uses time against you? That’s the premise of the new exciting space opera, Exoplanet, which, for fans of Andy Weir’s Project Hail Mary or Benjamin Percy’s The Sky Vault, is the can’t-miss new sci-fi story of the moment. Exoplanet isn’t a book, though, and it’s not a movie or a new TV series. Instead, Exoplanet is a star-studded Audible original, written by Percy and produced by Andy Weir.

Brand new on Audible as of November 5, 2026, Exoplanet is an incredible science fiction adventure that will suck you in and not let go. And to celebrate the release of this audio sci-fi drama, Inverse has an exclusive clip from Exoplanet featuring Anthony Mackie as Jeff Shaw, the Chief Engineer of starship Wild Blue Yonder. Here’s what to know about Exoplanet, including the premise, the cast, and a sneak peek from the audio drama itself.

What is Exoplanet?

Anthony Mackie stars in the new sci-fi series from Audible, Exoplanet. John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Exoplanet is a hard sci-fi adventure story, all about a ship bringing terraforming equipment to a planet that is capable of being settled by humans when disaster strikes. Then, it turns into a survival story. Here’s the official synopsis from Audible:

When the starship Wild Blue Yonder is torn apart by a quantum anomaly, each surviving crew member crash-lands in a different era on the same deadly exoplanet—hunted, alone, and running out of time. Chief Engineer Jeff Shaw (Anthony Mackie), aided by his virtual assistant (Ray Porter), must battle an unforgiving present, driven by one thing: getting home to his daughter. First Officer Becca Bang (Ariana DeBose) fights to survive a hostile alien past. Science Officer Logan Bowers (John Leguizamo) wakes in a machine-ruled future that shouldn't exist. But the anomaly wasn't random. A relentless alien intelligence is feeding on human technology—and it's been waiting for them across every timeline. Separated by centuries, the crew must find a way to communicate across time itself before this world consumes them all.

With a script from Benjamin Percy, and a bit of Weir’s influence, Exoplanet feels like a combination of Alien fused with the 1995 game The Dig. We’ve got cranky space workers, headed to a planet that is supposed to be home, but turns into a total nightmare. The split timeline element will remind sci-fi experts of certain episodes of Star Trek or Doctor Who, but with the epic scope of a novel.

Exoplanet is divided up into seven episodes, making it feel like a tight sci-fi miniseries. The series is presented in Dolby Atmos, with sound design from Skywalker Sound.

Exclusive Exoplanet audio excerpt

The main hook of Exoplanet is that, after the Wild Blue Yonder hits the quantum anomaly, the characters are each trapped in a different time period on the planet. In this exclusive scene from Exoplanet, we stay with Shaw (Mackie) as he discovers evidence that some of his former crew members were alive in the Neolithic stage of this planet, meaning these people have been deceased for millions of years, even though he was on a starship with them at the start of the story.

This is where Shaw starts to figure out the mystery of Exoplanet, which has twists that are even bigger than just the time-bending story. If you’re looking for a new series full of great sci-fi concepts and a lightning-fast pace, Exoplanet delivers.

Exoplanet is included on Audible with a regular subscription and is streaming now. Check it out here.