5 Years Later, Dune Is Returning To Theaters — With A Twist

If the 1920s marked the transition from silent films to talkies, the 2020s may be remembered for another shift in the theatergoing experience: the return of older movies as major cinematic events. Ever since premium screenings became a major selling point of the theatrical experience, we’ve seen movies bounce in and out of theaters. For example, it’s been about three months since the release of The Odyssey in theaters, but if you wanted to see it in IMAX this weekend, you still could.

Now, we’re gearing up for another big release, Dune: Part Three, and it’s teasing its release with a double feature in IMAX with an exclusive look at the new chapter.

Dune and Dune: Part Two will return to IMAX theaters next month ahead of Dune: Part Three in November. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Warner Bros. recently announced that Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two will return to IMAX theaters for one week starting on November 13, 2026, ahead of the release of Dune: Part Three this December. According to the IMAX website, these screenings, and the one-night-only double feature event on the 13th, will also contain an “exclusive sneak peak [sic]” of Part Three. It’s sure to be a leg-numbing screening — the two movies together have a runtime of about five and a half hours — but if you’re a new fan of the saga or just want to refresh your memory in the largest format possible, this is the way to go.

Re-releases of previous installments have been all the rage lately. Ahead of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, all five previous Hunger Games movies aired in theaters over five days. The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One is premiering next year, so a new restoration of The Passion of the Christ was shown in September.

Dune is taking after the Marvel Cinematic Universe with this re-release. Marvel Studios

But probably the most comparable example is Avengers: Doomsday, the movie that shares a release date with Dune: Part Three. Earlier this year, Marvel re-released Avengers: Endgame and added four whole new scenes that teased the story in Doomsday. Dune isn’t completely borrowing this trick, as it includes footage from the new movie instead of footage setting up the new movie, but if anything, that’s even better.

December 18, 2026 will be a day to remember, and it’s already being called “Dunesday.” But before we get to the day itself, we have to study up on what came before. It’ll take the better part of a day, but there’s no better way to bring yourself back to where it all began than by catching up in the theater itself.

Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two will be in IMAX theaters on November 13, 2026. Tickets are on sale now.