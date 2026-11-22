Watch orders are an art.

Take Star Wars, for example. The order seems self-explanatory at first: start at Episode 1 and go from there. But because the franchise began with the original trilogy and then the prequels, the more popular watch order is to watch the movies in order of release and then go from there.

However, there’s a wild card option. In 2011, Star Wars fan Rob Hinton introduced “The Machete Order,” a watch order that turns the prequel movies into a mid-original-trilogy flashback: 4, 5, 2, 3, 6. Controversially, this order cuts out The Phantom Menace entirely, so some fans (like David Corenswet) change it to 4, 5, 1, 2, 3, 6.

But Star Wars is the outlier. Most film series have clear watch orders, like Harry Potter or Alien. You can watch it in release order or chronological order. But with a little creativity, the watch order can change the way you look at a franchise. The Hunger Games may have a firm continuity, but if you shift things around, you can create something brand new. Here are the three ways to watch the Hunger Games series, including one you may not have considered before.

Order #1: Release Order

Watching in release order starts with the first Hunger Games movie, how the world discovered Panem initially. Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock

This order makes a lot of sense for obvious reasons: it’s the way fans who saw these movies in the theater watched them, and it’s the same order of the books. First, you’d watch the Katniss Everdeen Saga, then the two prequels, so the full list would look like:

The Hunger Games Catching Fire Mockingjay Part One Mockingjay Part Two The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Sunrise on the Reaping

This is the way that Suzanne Collins intended the story to be experienced, but the two prequels make this franchise a bit nonlinear. With that in mind, there’s another way to arrange your watch.

Order #2: Chronological Order

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is the first movie in the Hunger Games series chronologically. Lionsgate

This is the order of the movies within the Hunger Games Universe, so we start with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which follows the beginning of the games and a young President Snow, then Sunrise on the Reaping, which follows young Haymitch as he butts up against a now-adult Snow, and then the Katniss Everdeen saga, which follows the heroine as she takes down President Snow — and the Games as a whole — for good. Here’s what that order looks like:

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Sunrise on the Reaping The Hunger Games Catching Fire Mockingjay Part One Mockingjay Part Two

This is the best way to really understand Panem history as if it were a historical text, even if the production values change between the movies.

Order #3: The Rebellion Order

Haymitch’s journey becomes a cautionary tale if it’s spliced into the original movies. Lionsgate

This is the wild card order, one that attempts to tell the Hunger Games story not as a cinematic universe or historical event but as a story of rebellion: how it starts, how it falters, how it inspires, and how it eventually succeeds. Here’s the full order:

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes The Hunger Games Catching Fire Sunrise on the Reaping Mockingjay Part One Mockingjay Part Two

With this order, we start with the first prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Since it doesn’t include many characters we’ll see later, it acts as the perfect prologue to establish what Panem is and how it became such a dystopia. Then, we dive in with Katniss, seeing her first two Hunger Games and ending with Catching Fire.

Catching Fire ends on a cliffhanger with the start of the rebellion, so that is immediately followed by a flashback to Sunrise on the Reaping. Putting this movie here means viewers will still get the pleasant surprise of seeing younger versions of the characters we got to know in the earlier films, but not have any knowledge of Panem’s ultimate fate beyond the epilogue.

In Sunrise on the Reaping, Haymitch attempts his own rebellion in his own way, but it isn’t successful. Slotting this in after Catching Fire shows that a rebellion has been a long time coming while showing a cautionary tale of what could go wrong. Finally, the whole saga ends with Mockingjay, the final chapter of Katniss’ journey. Much like the Machete Order, this order uses prequels as flashbacks to tell a unified story. While this may not be the historical order or release order, it’s the order that focuses on what The Hunger Games is all about: fighting back against your oppressor.