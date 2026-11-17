If author Suzanne Collins taught teenage-me anything, it was the power of perception — how easily the truth can be twisted to suit the needs of the establishment. Her Hunger Games trilogy is a fable about a dystopia so debauched it sends children into gladiator matches, but not enough can be said of the insidious methods it deploys to placate the masses and shape the world in its own image. The Hunger Games need heroes like Katniss Everdeen. They need heartthrobs like Finnick Odair. And every once in a while, when a rebellion surges against the status quo, they need scapegoats to quell the fires of unrest.

Sunrise on the Reaping, the latest tale to emerge from the Hunger Games Industrial Complex, is the clearest distillation of that farce. It also might be the best, most assured adaptation of a Collins book since everyone’s favorite, Catching Fire — even if it means putting a young Haymitch Abernathy (played by Joseph Zada) through the horrors to epitomize its points about content control and rebel leaders born too soon.

Sunrise on the Reaping cribs from ‘70s cinema for its Quarter Quell. Lionsgate

Any Hunger Games story that is not about Katniss runs the risk of redundancy. She’s the whole point of this franchise, the face of the revolution that eventually takes down the evil Capitol — and though Sunrise readers know that the spark didn’t begin with the Girl on Fire, connecting Katniss to her progenitors hasn’t been the easiest thing to do on film. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes worked hard to turn District 12, a consistent outlier in the world of Panem, into a mythical breeding ground for revolutionaries. It was more successful as a worldbuilding exercise than a compelling standalone story, but it’s retroactively made better by Sunrise on the Reaping.

The next entry in Collins’ impromptu prequel series further shapes District 12 into Panem’s preordained downfall, putting Haymitch, of all tributes, at the center of a ‘70s-inspired conspiracy thriller. Set 24 years before Katniss’ first trip to the arena, Sunrise on the Reaping follows the events of the Second Quarter Quell, a very special edition of the Hunger Games that throws out whatever rulebook keeps this insidious machine alive. In normal cases, two tributes from each district would step up to fight. In Haymitch’s Games, Panem selects double the tributes. The odds are never really in our hero’s favor — his birthday coincides with Reaping Day, just in case you needed an extra dose of tragedy — but his selection shows us, from the inside out, how far Capitol media will go to engineer the perfect narrative. It also reunites us with Plutarch Heavensbee (Jesse Plemons) who, before becoming a Gamemaker in Catching Fire, specialized in twisting narratives as a media coordinator. He’s an ally to Katniss in the OG trilogy, and Sunrise takes satisfying detours to show us how that came to be.

Forget everything you know about Haymitch’s Games — the truth is far more tragic. Lionsgate

The 50th Annual Games are fabricated from the start, delivering blow after blow of stomach-dropping treachery in the arena, but the best parts of Sunrise actually take place before the Quarter Quell even begins. As Haymitch and his three companions from District 12 — the irascible Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace), crafty Wyatt Callow (Ben Wang), and terribly young Louella McCoy (Molly McCann) — navigate Capitol politics, franchise mainstay Francis Lawrence turns the film into a kind of Catching Fire reunion. Younger versions of characters we know and adore pop up constantly to guide Haymitch on his path to the arena: he’s mentored by Mags (Lili Taylor) and Wiress (Maya Hawke), dressed by Effie Trinket (a delightful Elle Fanning), and brought into the revolution by Beetee (Kelvin Harrison Jr.).

Mercifully, no performance feels like outright imitation, though Zada in particular manages to replicate Woody Harrelson’s laissez-faire lilt to uncanny effect. (On the other end of the spectrum, we’ve got Kieran Culkin, who sticks out like a sore thumb as Caesar Flickerman because he’s essentially just... himself.) Sunrise uses the decades between this game and The Hunger Games to its advantage: Haymitch, like all our fan favorites, is a different person before the Quarter Quell. So too is the Capitol — not quite the brutalist maze we saw in Songbirds, but not yet the hedonistic hotbed of the original trilogy — and Lawrence isn’t afraid to lean into pulpier themes to show it.

The film borrows from spy thrillers as Haymitch forges fragile alliances and gets involved in a plot to break the games for good. There’s a paranoid edge to every encounter with a familiar face, from run-ins with Plutarch to a jaded, middle-aged President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). Once the Games begin, Sunrise takes on a psychedelic tone. Comparisons to Midsommar were inevitable when fans got their first look at the meadows and mountains that defined this arena — but the horrors within call back to films like Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and The Wicker Man with aplomb.

Sunrise gives us our best glimpse into the Capitol machine yet. Lionsgate

Lawrence and his team have the look and feel of the era on lock; this being his fifth entry into the franchise, that’s a given. It was also never a problem for these films, but a somewhat repetitive story definitely is. Sunrise trumps Songbirds where relevancy is concerned — it positions Haymitch as a more urgent link in the chain that leads to Katniss, even if it means elevating her status in the franchise to Savior Figure. Without the catharsis we eventually get in Mockingjay, however, Haymitch’s story is doomed to circle the drain.

It shouldn’t be a spoiler to say that the plot to overthrow the Capitol backfires here, putting Haymitch in the crosshairs of a younger and more vindictive President Snow. His Games become both a humiliation ritual and a systematic destruction of everything (and everyone) he’s ever loved — which can be hard to sit through no matter how much conviction Zada throws into each setback. A thin romantic subplot involving Haymitch and his District 12 sweetheart, Lenore Dove (Whitney Peak), could have delivered the dimensions his story needed, but never gets the chance to break up the monotony.

Haymitch becomes a martyr on the path to revolution — an intriguing story choice that unfortunately flattens his journey to redemption. Lionsgate

Sunrise on the Reaping does the best that it can with a franchise that has nothing more to say. It is to the Hunger Games saga what Rogue One was to the original Star Wars trilogy, threading the needle with enough nostalgia to distract from a narrative dead end. If Songbirds had you asking, “Is that really it?” where Snow’s backstory was concerned, this prequel begs a different question: “What was it all for?” The answer lies in movies we’ve already seen, and self-aware as Sunrise may be, it can’t address that void on its own.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping opens in theaters on November 20.