Although Capcom revolutionized video games as a medium when they coined the term “survival horror” to promote 1996’s original Resident Evil, it’s forever indebted not only to previous experiments in interactive terror, but also to big screen horror as well. While previous games like Sweet Home and Alone in the Dark made themselves felt in Resident Evil’s mechanics and design choices (which would become genre mainstays like resource management and worldbuilding through notes and diaries), Hollywood’s influence could also be found in the form of inspiration from movies like John Carpenter’s The Thing and George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead. Resident Evil wore its influences on its sleeve and synthesized them into something so fresh and effective that it spawned a 30-year gaming dynasty and gave final form to a highly successful subgenre that had been brewing for at least ten years prior.

It’s deeply ironic, then, that Hollywood, and Sony in particular, has been trying to recreate Capcom’s triumph for a little over two decades now, to varying degrees of success. It only took six years after the release of the first game for audiences to get the first attempt, a post-Y2K outing from director Paul W.S. Anderson that, to its credit, led to an eight-film saga. One unsuccessful reboot and a largely forgotten Netflix TV series later, and Sony finally has another hit on their hands, a standalone reboot from contemporary horror wunderkind Zach Cregger.

Regardless of their box office metrics, each Resident Evil movie approaches the source material with a particular flavor: Anderson’s first movie is a Y2K nu-metal action-horror romp with an original story and outsized influence from The Matrix; Johannes Roberts’ 2021 reboot tries for adaptational fidelity by combining the first two games into a John Carpenter-esque narrative structure; and Cregger’s film leans heavy into the isolation and the experiential feeling of playing the game while also imbuing it with some Evil Dead 2-adjacent humor. With the franchise reaching its 30th anniversary this year, and the newest film recently becoming available on digital, this is the perfect time to revisit each of them.

It might not have been what fans expected, but Paul W.S. Anderson did give us a cinematic icon in the form of Milla Jovovich’s gun-toting, martial artist super-soldier Alice. Sony Pictures Releasing

How To Watch The Resident Evil Movies In Order

Aside from Paul W.S. Anderson’s films, the Resident Evil franchise currently lacks a cohesive continuity, mostly due to Welcome to Raccoon City’s box office underperformance cutting off plans for a sequel. That means you could watch either of the 2020s films in any order before or after Paul W.S. Anderson’s eight movie series, although release order is the best purely in terms of seeing how the franchise has evolved on the big screen over the last 20 years. Here’s how to watch the Resident Evil series in the order of theatrical release:

The Anderson Films

Resident Evil (2002)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016)

The Standalone Era

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021)

Resident Evil (2026)

Zach Cregger’s body horror-comedy take revolving around an out-of-his-depth medical courier was a gamble that paid off spectacularly. Sony Pictures Releasing

Although W.S. Anderson’s films were shredded by contemporary critics upon release and criticized by many fans for their drastic departures from the source material, they were consistently successful at the worldwide box office, collectively grossing over $1.2 billion worldwide. WtRC’s modest worldwide gross of almost $42 million on a $25 million budget explains why a sequel never left the ground, despite the ending teasing further villainy from Albert Wesker and a cameo appearance from fan-favorite Ada Wong.

Ironically enough, despite the resurgence of some vocal fan backlash over the film straying from established game canon, Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil was a hit with both critics and general audiences, grossing over $400 million (the biggest performance of any individual film in the franchise so far) on a budget of $75 million. There’s no official talks at the moment of a sequel to the film, and Cregger has indicated that he doesn’t plan on working on IP projects for the foreseeable future, but that’s absolutely not to say that a sequel won’t happen. Sony Pictures has been trying desperately since the late 2010s to make Resident Evil a regular moneymaker again, and with the massive win of this most recent release, it’s hard to imagine it’ll be long before audiences get to pay another visit to Raccoon City.