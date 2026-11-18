Years from now, when video game adaptations have officially claimed their place as the shiny new blockbuster trend, 2026 will be seen as an inflection point. This year alone, we’ve already received more video game movies than were released in 2024 and 2025, and with most of them being big successes, Hollywood has been digging through the pile in search of the next big hit. After Iron Lung, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and Resident Evil arrived this year, adaptations of Bloodborne, Call of Duty, and Cyberpunk 2077 are coming next.

2026 might also turn out to be a record-breaking year for the gaming industry as a whole thanks to the release of Grand Theft Auto 6. In the four years since it was officially announced, GTA 6 has become perhaps the most anticipated video game release in history. With the game set to drop tomorrow, one can only wonder if the newest installment’s inevitable smash success will convince someone in Hollywood that a Grand Theft Auto movie would print money. But can one actually work?

Grand Theft Auto 5 was one of the best-selling games of all time, and 6 will likely top it. Rockstar Games

It’s impossible to ignore how indebted the GTA franchise is to a long lineage of crime thrillers. Scarface, The Warriors, Goodfellas, Menace II Society, and countless others have all made their presence felt in the series at one point or another, and you don’t have to look particularly hard to see the influences Rockstar Games wears on its sleeve.

But while GTA borrows heavily from pre-existing Hollywood stories, it can still provide original drama. There’s a reason that, despite the litany of gangster movies and thrillers that already exist, fans still gravitate towards characters like Claude, CJ, Niko, Michael, Trevor, and Franklin. GTA’s world is idiosyncratic, a sardonic, heightened parody of our real world. There’s a level of grounded self-seriousness to something like Scarface or Carlito’s Way that doesn’t feel nearly as exhilarating and ridiculous as some of the games’ hijinks (like being able to encounter Bigfoot on a getaway chase through the woods); it’s a particular flavor of absurdity that isn’t often found in the genre on the big screen.

In what other franchise could you pull off a bank heist, make a clean getaway, then spot a UFO by the beach? Rockstar Games

The biggest obstacle facing a Grand Theft Auto film isn’t that the series is a collection of tropes borrowed from crime movies and shows, but the fact that so much of GTA’s appeal lies in the freedom it offers the player. Each game’s story comes second to exploring the fake American city it’s set in, all while players cause copious amounts of chaos for the sheer joy of it. Yes, fans love the characters and stories, but they also love the ability to get into fistfights with random civilians or lead police on a massive car chase. Grand Theft Auto represents the wish fulfillment of total control that players yearn for in open-world games, and that’s not something that can easily be replicated in a linear film narrative.

Still, the separation between storytelling and interactive freedom is one filmmakers always have to consider when adapting a video game, so it’s not an insurmountable problem; GTA just presents an unusually wide gap. It’s only a matter of time before a studio announces a partnership with Rockstar, and when that happens, the most important thing for Hollywood to get right is the franchise’s unmistakable tone.

Many recent video game adaptations have told an original story set within the universe they’re adapting, and considering GTA’s anthology nature, that’s probably the best bet. But regardless of whether it’s a new story about new criminals or an adaptation of a GTA game, gamers have been intimately familiar with this series for almost 30 years now — and they won’t take too kindly to any attempts by Hollywood to divert from the chaotic and unpredictable idiosyncrasies that have made the series so beloved.