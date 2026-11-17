While there are precursor examples that laid the groundwork for what it would become, it was the 1980s when cyberpunk crystallized as a sci-fi subgenre. Crucial works like Bruce Bethke’s “Cyberpunk,” William Gibson’s Neuromancer, and Katsuhiro Otomo’s Akira came out of that era, pushing the movement into the mainstream and paving the way for the look and feel we all recognize now. Without those suffocating megacities and neon-lit dystopias, we wouldn’t have work like The Matrix or Altered Carbon.

One of the most consequential cyberpunk works came out the same year that Bethke coined the term: Blade Runner, Ridley Scott’s endlessly iconic adaptation of Phillip K. Dick’s Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? Initially met with lukewarm critical reception, the passage of time and the 1992 release of the Director’s Cut made it one of the most critically acclaimed pieces of cinematic sci-fi ever released, one so well-regarded that it received a 2017 sequel and a television follow-up set to debut later this month. Now, there are rumblings about a potential Blade Runner game on the horizon, although that raises the question of how effective one would be in a medium already suffused with its influence.

Blade Runner is critical to the foundation of cyberpunk. Warner Bros.

Blade Runner In Gaming

In a recent interview with IGN, co-CEO of Alcon Entertainment (which owns the rights to the Blade Runner franchise) Andrew Kosove was asked whether the company had entertained the thought of a AAA Blade Runner game, to which he said “yes.” He went on to specify that the ability to “interact” with the franchise’s world was paramount, which makes sense because Blade Runner introduced a fascinating, lived-in setting filled with intriguing worldbuilding and eccentric characters. Kosove made these statements while promoting the upcoming Amazon streaming series Blade Runner 2099, another example of the franchise trying to expand that world beyond what was glimpsed in the 1982 original.

Blade Runner isn’t totally unfamiliar to the world of video games: there was a very loose Commodore 64 adaptation published in 1985, a beloved point-and-click adventure released for PC in 1997 (and re-released in 2022), and a VR tie-in that dropped in 2017 to coincide with the release of Blade Runner 2049. But it’s hard to claim that the IP has truly taken advantage of the format, especially since video game technology has surged forward. The last time the series had an original, full-scale video game outing was the same year that Titanic was released, which is a shame, because it’s a franchise perfectly suited for something like a 2010s Telltale treatment.

Despite being well-remembered enough to get a remaster, the 1997 point-and-click adventure was the last serious attempt at a Blade Runner game. Nightdive Studios

Can Blade Runner Thrive In A Post-Cyberpunk World?

The other big problem the Blade Runner IP faces today is its own outsized cultural presence. While it’s obviously been a huge inspiration on work like the Deus Ex series, Blade Runner’s clearest descendant is Cyberpunk 2077, the hit 2020 action RPG. Ironically, both were plagued by issues upon release, then experienced a revision that led to significant critical acclaim.

Cyberpunk and the tabletop game it’s based on borrow many cues from the original film, from a dystopian American city ravaged by the excesses of an unethical corporatocracy to its everlasting questions about humanity and new forms of consciousness. While Blade Runner obviously came first, should Alcon and any potential developers be concerned about a potential video game being held to 2077’s high standard?

The world of Cyberpunk 2077 is a heightened take on Ridley Scott’s decidedly dour film. CD Projekt Red

Blade Runner does differ from Cyberpunk in some key ways; its world of authoritarian bounty hunters and humanistic liberationist androids is very different from CD Projekt Red’s vision of a future consumed by cybernetic modification and navigated by skillful hackers. There are a lot of directions you could take a premise as varied as Blade Runner; it could be an action-heavy RPG building on the Cyberpunk 2077 formula, or it could be a narrative-centric interactive movie in the vein of something like Detroit: Become Human. But whatever form a game takes, it will have to do something to stand out from the very crowd it helped create.

Blade Runner 2099 will be released on November 25.