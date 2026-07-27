Apple TV has become the home of classic sci-fi, from the alternate history of For All Mankind to the modern cutting edge premises of Severance and Pluribus. Many of its works, like Silo, Dark Matter, and Murderbot, are adaptations of recent sci-fi novels, but with its next big sci-fi release, Neuromancer, the source material is over 40 years old.

Still, that hasn’t stopped this adaptation from looking the most futuristic of any Apple TV show so far. Here’s everything you need to know about the much-anticipated series, from who will star in it to what fans can expect.

What is the Neuromancer Release Date?

Neuromancer will premiere on Apple TV on January 22, 2027. Showrunner Graham Roland, previously known as the creator of Dark Winds, revealed the release date at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2026. The series will have a two-episode premiere and consists of 10 episodes in total, meaning it will release new episodes every Friday from January 22 until March 19, 2027.

Callum Turner plays “console cowboy” Case in Apple TV’s Neuromancer. Apple TV

What is the Plot of Neuromancer?

Neuromancer is based on the 1984 novel of the same name by William Gibson. It was a cyberpunk novel before the word “cyberpunk” even existed, following a hacker criminal named Case as he’s offered a tempting assignment from a mysterious officer called “Armitage.” It’s a high-concept dystopian novel full of espionage, heists, and technology, and is cited as an influence on countless other cyberpunks works, including The Matrix.

Here is the synopsis, courtesy of Apple TV:

“Neuromancer” follows a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case (Turner) who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high stakes crime with his partner Molly (Middleton), a razor-girl assassin to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets.

The series appears to be an incredibly faithful adaptation, with Gibson involved as a consulting producer to answer questions about the lore. So don’t expect too many diversions from the original story — this may just be the definitive adaptation of a renowned story.

Who is in the Cast of Neuromancer?

Neuromancer stars One Night Only lead (and Dua Lipa husband) Callum Turner as Case, the punished hacker deprived of his ability to “jack into” cyberspace. Briana Middleton plays Molly Millions, the “razor girl” who presents him with a cure with a few strings attached. Beef’s Joseph Lee plays ninja bodyguard Hideo, and iconic character actor Mark Strong plays the mysterious “Armitage.”

The series also has a packed list of guest stars, including:

Clémence Poésy as Marie-France Tessier

Peter Sarsgaard as John Ashpool

Emma Laird as Linda Lee

Dane DeHaan as Peter Riviera

Max Irons as Jean Tessier-Ashpool

André De Shields as Julius Deane

Marc Menchaca as Dixie Flatline

Isabella Pappas as Mitchell

Prasanna Puwanarajah as Darvin Mitnik

Is There a Trailer for Neuromancer?

Yes! After a teaser released on the 42nd anniversary of the book on July 6, a brand-new teaser was released during San Diego Comic-Con. Check it out below:

This teaser shows how lush this world is, full of the dystopian, urban feel of the original novel with plenty of classic hallmarks of the cyberpunk genre: lots of neon, cables, and phrases like “console man.” After the initial teaser quoted the first line of the novel, this one is just further proof that this series is the adaptation that fans have been waiting for.

Neuromancer premieres January 27, 2027 on Apple TV.