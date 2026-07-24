Silo is one of Apple TV’s most underrated series, and one of its biggest strengths is its constant ability to deliver plot twist after plot twist. In Season 1, we learned the truth behind what’s going on on the surface. In Season 2, we learned about the Algorithm, the mysterious AI agent that seems to be controlling everything from afar, and the flashback to the pre-apocalypse era. We may not even be halfway through Season 3, but we’re already getting shocking reveals.

One of Silo’s biggest players who was thought to be burned to a crisp has re-emerged, and the reasons for his survival may hold some even bigger secrets.

Warning! Spoilers for Silo Season 3 Episode 4, “Whatever You Do, Don’t Go Home,” ahead!

Juliette manages to sneak into the depths of the silo in Silo Season 3 Episode 4. Apple TV

Last week, Juliette was on the run from Camille Sims, who wants to keep her forgetful. But Juliette is remembering what happened, and she went down to the minds with the hopes of finding Lukas Gage. Camille chose that moment to release a poisonous gas in the minds, and Juliette almost succumbs to it before she’s rescued by a mysterious figure who turns out to be Lukas Gage himself.

This week, she’s still on the run, and she has a new mission — get into the Down Deep with the help of her friends in Mechanical. With the help of a little dumbwaiter, she manages to deeper than ever before, and in the final moments of the episode, we see what waits for her down there: the burned, yet alive, Bernard Holland, the former Head of IT and Interim Mayor.

At the end of Season 2, Juliette and Bernard were both caught in the decontamination fire in an airlock. Juliette had an insulated suit on, so she only got away with a scar on her neck, but Bernard was completely unprotected and was seemingly done for.

Bernard’s heavily scarred new form. Apple TV

We were told as much in Season 3 Episode 1. “The flames melted holes in his suit, and the poison got in,” Sims tells Juliette. “We couldn't take a chance with a farm burial. The stairs were evacuated. No one was allowed into the central shaft. It took six porters six hours to get him down to the incinerator.”

So why would Sims lie? Is he behind the scheme to hide Bernard, or is he under the impression that Bernard was sent down into the incinerator when that was someone else entirely? He says that, “Bernard can't help you. Because I watched him burn,” but now we know that’s untrue on both parts.

Juliette says in Episode 1 that much of her frustration could be solved by speaking to Bernard, so this appearance will hopefully answer a lot of her questions. But at the same time, it also presents a ton more mysteries: why did Bernard fake his demise, and more importantly, who helped him?

Silo Season 3 is now streaming on Apple TV.