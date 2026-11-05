When sci-fi fans think about the best starfighters in the galaxy, it’s natural to think about X-wings from Star Wars, or Vipers from Battlestar Galactica, or even the titular Gunstar from The Last Starfighter. Maybe if you’re a real one, you have a soft spot for the Hammerhead in Space: Above and Beyond or the Starfury in Babylon 5. But in the 1990s, there was a slew of other, incredibly detailed, and extremely iconic starfighters flown by humans and feline aliens alike. We’re talking about the Hellcat, Arrow, Excalibur, Dragon, Banshee, Vindicator, and many more. If these fictional starfighter types don’t sound familiar, that’s probably because you never played the Wing Commander games in the ‘90s. And if these ships do ring a bell, those names probably conjure up a lot of good memories. Either way, whether you never played Wing Commander, or you’re new to this universe, there are some excellent new developments.

As of November 5, Electronic Arts has announced that 25 retro games are coming to Steam and other gaming platforms, including seven remastered anniversary editions of classic games. Six of these anniversary editions come from the Wing Commander franchise, which includes an updated, 30th anniversary version of the 1994 game Wing Commander III: The Heart of the Tiger, as well as its excellent sequel, 1996’s Wing Commander IV: The Price of Freedom. As many fans know, these two games starred Mark Hamill in the role of starfighter legend Col. Christopher Blair, alongside Tom Wilson as Todd “Maniac” Marshall, Malcolm McDowell as Admiral Tolwyn, John Rhys-Davies as Paladin, and Francois Chau as Winston "Vagabond" Chang. Taken together, these two games aren’t just some of the best sci-fi flight simulators ever, but also a great cinematic space opera.

Here’s what to know about the new remastered versions of these iconic sci-fi games, along with a slew of other re-releases from EA.

EA’s new anniversary editions of Wing Commander and other classic games

As of November 5, 25 classic EA games are now available on Steam. Here’s the official announcement from EA:

“Today,[November 5, 2026] EA has announced the restoration of seven iconic PC games, launching Anniversary Editions of Road Rash™ and six titles in the Wing Commander™ franchise. These Anniversary Editions are accompanied by the re-release of 18 other classic titles on Steam for the first time, including historic RPGs from the Ultima™ franchise, Crusader™, Theme Hospital™ and more. In total, 25 beloved games are coming to Steam.”

And here are the details on what EA means when it comes to the remastered “Anniversary Editions” of the specific games:

“Each Anniversary Edition preserves the original look, feel and creative intent of the game, with quality-of-life updates to support modern systems, controls, improve performance and make the titles more approachable without compromising their authenticity.”

How EA made the restored Wing Commander games

All the original Wing Commander games are back. EA

The restoration of the Wing Commander franchise, it turns out, came with the help of several fans. As EA notes, “These improvements were made possible by the dedicated community, who were open and eager to collaborate with the passionate team at EA to incorporate their mods into the official releases.”

So, without people, and with the fans in general, this couldn’t have been possible. In theory, these upgrades will mean that grainy cutscenes of these wonderful actors will be smoother and more modern, while the gameplay won’t be compromised at all. Wing Commander was a great franchise because the actual space dogfights were hard, and the cinematic sci-fi story felt real and fleshed out — even though the enemies were talking cats!

Because EA wants to make it clear that the fans were part of this comeback, the press release notes: “This launch is a celebration of the community’s commitment to the franchise, which is why anyone who already owns a digital copy of the Wing Commander titles on GOG or the EA App will automatically receive the Anniversary Edition upgrade for free on their respective digital platform.”

So, if you own these games already, you’re getting the anniversary edition. The Anniversary Editions of Road Rash and Wing Commander are available now for $9.99 SRP each, with all other classic titles available for $4.99 SRP each. The full collection will be available across Steam, GOG, and the EA App, with special pricing on Steam and GOG from Nov. 5 - 9.

Here’s a complete list of all the EA games that have been re-released. (Most titles are PC only, for now.)