Much like a mutant fish emerging from the Han River, The Host burst into U.S. theaters back in 2006. In an era when South Korean cinema was synonymous with the works of boundary pushers like Park Chan-wook and Kim Ki-duk (at least in the popular imagination), Bong Joon-ho blended the family drama with a monster movie and topped it off with a sick sense of humor that could change on a dime. It became a cult classic stateside, introducing audiences to the likes of Song Kang-ho and Bae Doona as well as influencing everything from Cloverfield to KPop Demon Hunters. Bong — after directing the underrated Mother in 2009 — would enter Hollywood with Snowpiercer (famously clashing with Harvey Weinstein) and Okja before making history at the Oscars and Cannes with Parasite.

Twenty years is a rather long time, and to celebrate, Magnolia Pictures is rereleasing the film to theaters in a new 4K restoration, along with an intro by Bong himself, starting Nov. 20. It enters into a new film landscape, where Korean films can break box office records with or without a monster at the center. Bong spoke with Inverse ahead of the rerelease, looking back on his inspirations for The Host and the newer wave of Korean monster movies it sparked. He also shared some details about Ally, his new animated film releasing next year.

This interview was conducted via translator. It has been edited for brevity and clarity.

How long had it been since you had seen The Host complete and in full? What were your thoughts on it upon seeing it again?

I had only seen the film partially over the years at film festivals and various retrospectives. And while doing the 4K restoration, I would see the film part by part. But I hadn’t actually seen the film with an audience on the big screen for 20 years. And I actually had a chance to do that one week ago because they had a special 20th-anniversary screening at a cinematheque in Seoul. And that was the first time in 20 years I’d seen it in such a setting. It felt weird seeing that for the first time in so many years.

Your films have always had bits of political commentary — the corruption and incompetence of the police in Memories of Murder, for instance — but would you consider this your first explicitly political film?

In the monster movies and sci-fi/horror films I enjoyed when I was younger, there’s a tradition of political satire. For example, classic sci-fi movies from the ’50s have aliens supposedly representing the Soviets, or monsters that represent fear of war. It’s a very simple and direct device, and that’s how I approached the monster film when making The Host. And one of the inspirations of the film was the McFarland Incident that happened in 2000 in Korea, where toxic waste was dumped into the river. It began from me seeing the news about that case, and I kind of absorbed that into the tradition of the genre and the political satire. Naturally it became the subplot of the film.

You had mentioned before that Korea didn’t have much of a monster movie tradition in the way that, say, Japan does with Godzilla. Why do you think that was? And do you think the situation’s changed since with films like Train to Busan and Hope?

After The Host, there were a lot of creature films that were made, and that has a lot to do with the VFX technology being more available and more advanced in Korea. Obviously, when I was shooting The Host, that wasn’t available and I actually had to work with an American vendor, The Orphanage, in creating the VFX. Although there isn’t a long, big tradition of monster films in Korea, there are rare examples. In the ’60s, there was a film called Yongari by the director Kim Ki-duk, and there’s also a film, Burgasari, that was made by director Shin Sang-ok, who actually made the film after he was kidnapped to North Korea and forced to make it by the government.

Though there were a handful of monster movies prior to it, The Host was the first of its kind. Magnolia Pictures

Last year, No Other Choice was a surprising success here financially. With that and shows like Squid Game becoming a worldwide, Emmy-winning phenomenon, do you think that people are finally overcoming the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles?

Not just in film, but in all aspects of life. I think language is rapidly becoming less of a barrier. For example, even when I go abroad and order at a restaurant, I can just put up my phone and use Google Lens to read the menu. And so that’s the kind of age that we’re living in. So there’s that, there’s less pressure regarding that language barrier and that it’s easier to access more people. And that we’re able to make more, create more things that way is, I think, a very optimistic, favorable thing.

Monsters have appeared in subsequent films like Okja and Mickey 17, but they’ve been more sympathetic in their portrayals. Is that a case of not wanting to repeat yourself, or is it due to the themes of vegetarianism and animal rights you explored in the former film?

I’m still not a vegan, and I eat a lot of barbecue, although I try to limit myself. Compared to the creatures in Okja and the creepers in Mickey 17, the creature in The Host is more grotesque and attacks people and is aggressive, but I still believe that we feel a bit of sympathy for the creature where, because the monster was created by humans and the pain that it feels was caused by humans, the monster just acts instinctively. It’s neither good nor bad. And so in that perspective, I do still have a lot of sympathy for the creature in The Host.

Bong still feels sympathy for the monster in The Host. Magnolia Pictures

Turning to some of the actors who are featured in there, notably you have Bae Doona and Song Kang-ho, who were in two of your past movies. What was it about them that made you want to pick them for this, for The Host, and then continue working with at least Song Kang-ho over the next couple of movies?

[In English] Actually, during making Memories of Murder, my second feature film. On set, there was a long-take Steadicam sequence with actor Song Kang-ho and Byeon Hee-bong, grandfather-in-law in The Host. Both of them, their performance was amazing and the chemistry was brilliant, including some very instinctive improvisations. Then at that moment when I was shooting the shot, I made up my mind, “Wow, those two actors, they, they can be such a great father and son character in my next monster movie.”

[Via translator] Regarding Bae Doona and Park Hae-Il, they’re also actors that I had worked with before. To collect them as a family would be very bizarre and unique. And I actually proposed this film to them even before the screenplay was finished, and I just shared the idea and concept, and they responded very well. They were kind of incredulous that I thought to form them as a family. And they were extremely excited about the idea. And that’s the point when we said we would make the movie together.

Bong began to see the cast as a true family. Magnolia Pictures

Since Snowpiercer, you’ve worked steadily in Hollywood. Do you find there to be many differences between how you work there and how you work in Korea?

Snowpiercer was actually essentially a Korean film featuring American and European actors. Okja I did with Netflix and Mickey 17 with Warner Brothers. And of course, there are differences, small differences, but the basic process, the mechanism behind the filmmaking, was the same. And I never decided to make a film at a studio or a streaming service based on that. I was always driven by the story, and I just took the film where the story naturally took me, where the financing would come and happen around that kind of a story, or I would be drawn to a certain story or idea proposed by the studio. But in the big scheme, and basically, I do not believe there is a big difference. And I will continue to go to where the story is, whether it’s Korea or Japan or the U.S. or Europe. And although at the moment, you know, I do have a few ideas that I want to shoot in Korea.

Next year, you have an animated movie coming out that also has a cast of English speakers. Was the production similar to your past English-languages films, or did it start off as Korean?

Regarding Ally, the animation film, it started with Korean animators with Korean financing, but along the way international partners joined us. We had VFX artists from the U.K., Canada, and also India. We had a production designer from Poland. So it was an environment where it was a diverse environment where we worked together. We worked together. All these different artists worked together well and happily.

The Host is playing in U.S. theaters now.