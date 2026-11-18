28 Days Later revolutionized the zombie genre, but its 2002 premiere didn’t exactly leave a lasting legacy. There was a middling sequel, 28 Weeks Later, in 2007, but for almost 20 years after that, it was only a memory of cinema gone by. But in January 2024, Danny Boyle announced 28 Years Later, a belated sequel that would serve as the first chapter in a new trilogy.

28 Years Later was a hit when it arrived in June 2025, and it was followed just seven months later by Nia DaCosta’s 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple in January 2026. But almost a year has passed since then with no updates on the third movie. Danny Boyle has finally revealed what’s getting in the way, and, as it so often does in Hollywood, it all comes down to fundraising.

During a Q&A after a screening of his latest movie, Ink, Danny Boyle was asked for an update on the feasibility of another follow-up to 28 Years Later. “Alex has written a fantastic script,” Boyle said, referring to Alex Garland, writer of 28 Days Later and the two Years movies. “Seriously, he’s written a fantastic script, so we’ve got to raise the money to make it.”

Unfortunately, money woes aren’t anything new. In 2025, Boyle predicted the issue while speaking to YouTube’s The Backstage Experience: “The overall arc is outlined, but we’ve got to raise the money first. And that will depend on how the first film performs.”

But therein lies the problem: the first film performed quite well, earning twice its budget at the box office. However, The Bone Temple, despite strong reviews, underperformed and failed to break even. Maybe it came too soon after 28 Years Later, but whatever the reason, it’s unclear how much appetite there is for yet another movie.

A future 28 Years Later 3 would finally bring back Cillian Murphy as Jim, the first film’s main survivor. Peter Mountain/Dna/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

But a theoretical 28 Years Later 3 will have something fans have wanted for decades: the return of Jim, Cillian Murphy’s 28 Days Later protagonist. Jim appeared at the very end of The Bone Temple, and Boyle promised he would return in the third movie... if it ever materializes. Show business is still business, so this movie will only happen if it’s seen as a safe investment. Whether a reunion of Boyle, Garland, and Murphy counts as safe remains to be seen.

28 Years Later and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple are streaming on Netflix.