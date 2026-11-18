Every yearly film cycle has that one movie audiences just can’t get enough of. For some of us back in 2024, that was Dune: Part Two. Others banked multiple screenings of Sinners in 2025. And for 2026, Project Hail Mary might top the list of most rewatchable movies.

The sci-fi odyssey became an immediate contender for this year’s audience favorite, so taken was the world by Ryan Gosling’s reluctant astronaut and the chatty rock-alien he befriends on his perilous trip through the galaxy. Chances are you know someone who caught the film a half-dozen times in theaters, maybe even more now that it’s streaming on Prime Video. Its stunning 4K home release sold out in the blink of an eye earlier this fall, so the world is definitely still watching. Nice as it is to catch the adventures of Ryland Grace (Gosling) and Rocky (James Ortiz) from the comfort of one’s home, however, Project Hail Mary is also one of those films that needs to be seen on the big screen. Fortunately, Amazon MGM seems to agree.

Project Hail Mary is returning to theaters on December 11 in all formats, including IMAX and 70mm. This will be nine months after it first opened in theaters and became a box office phenomenon, raking in over $685 million globally.

With awards season right around the corner, Amazon is refreshing Project Hail Mary in the voters’ hearts and minds. The film will get an official victory lap in theaters, further cementing its place as the year’s most successful sci-fi film — and one of the biggest films of the year, full stop.

Project Hail Mary follows Gosling’s seemingly hapless science teacher, Ryland Grace, on a mission to essentially restart the sun and prevent a new Ice Age on Earth. When he wakes up on a space shuttle headed for a mysterious planet, he has to piece together the circumstances of his mission and find out why the sun and all its neighboring stars are dimming. Fortunately, he gets help from an alien he names Rocky, an Eridian whose native star is also dying.

Hail Mary is so popular in part because of the unlikely bromance that forms between these two scientists — but its stunning visuals aren’t anything to sneeze at, either. The film’s return to theaters will allow fans to experience it all once more on the big screen, more than likely kicking off yet another lovefest for the film.

Project Hail Mary returns to theaters on December 11.