After taking over the world, the charming story of a lone astronaut and his alien best friend has finally come home. Project Hail Mary opened in theaters in March and quickly became one of the biggest movies of 2026. By now, fans have probably already streamed the movie on MGM+, or Prime Video, or even purchased it on a variety of other platforms. So, why should you snag the movie on Blu-ray or 4K?

Like the tactile nature of Ryland Grace’s (Ryan Gosling) journey, the appeal of Project Hail Mary is the way it reminds us that cinematic experiences are human experiences, too. We may not be able to go out and see the movie in the theater, but like Grace catching the various objects Rocky sends over to him, we can hold something in our hands.

With that in mind, here’s what to know about the physical Blu-ray/4K release of Project Hail Mary, out now.

Project Hail Mary is the biggest sci-fi movie of 2026

Ryan Gosling at the NYC premiere of Project Hail Mary. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Based on the critically acclaimed 2021 novel of the same name from Andy Weir, Project Hail Mary — in all forms — achieves the impossible. Like Weir’s book (and later film adaptation) The Martian, Project Hail Mary has quippy, relatable, and fun dialogue, which also conveys a ton of real science, as well as invented science to tell an unforgettable story. While The Martian was content to stick to things we know about on the planet Mars, Project Hail Mary’s true accomplishment was to give the world an alien first contact story, which feels both fresh, plausible, and crucially, unpretentious.

For those who read the novel before the film was released, it was clear that Ryan Gosling was the perfect choice for Ryland Grace, and it’s likely that his star power and unique blend of humor and heartfelt performance helped generate positive buzz and brought out hardcore sci-fi fans and a mainstream general audience, too.

Directed by famed Lego Movie veterans, Chris Miller and Phil Lord, Project Hail Mary took in just over $600 million at the global box office. It is, by far, the highest-grossing non-franchise sci-fi movie of the 2020s.

Why you should get Project Hail Mary on Blu-ray/4K

Unlike previous digital versions, watching Project Hail Mary from the physical Blu-ray or 4K disc is a superior viewing experience to streaming the film on platforms like Prime Video and Fandango at Home.

While it's hard to duplicate the experience of seeing Project Hail Mary in the theater, the picture and sound quality on both the Blu-ray and 4K releases is far superior to streaming. Project Hail Mary is as much of a sensory experience as it is a science fiction story. The sound and picture matter, so if you get the physical release, make sure you have a larger screen at home. And, this is perhaps the most important: Try to use something other than your TV’s built-in speakers.

What New Features Does The Project Hail Mary Blu-ray/4K Release Have?

Unlike the previous digital streaming versions of Project Hail Mary — including VOD purchases on platforms like Fandango at Home — the new Blu-ray and 4K physical releases of Project Hail Mary actually have a ton of amazing special features. Prior to the film’s home video release, if you wanted to get insight as to how puppeteer James Ortiz created Rocky, or why the movie’s ending was so important, you’d have to get those details online from journalists like the Inverse staff!

But now, there is a lot more information and deleted scenes packed into the Project Hail Mary Blu-ray and 4K. Here are the key things to know about special features:

Special Features: Project Hail Mary (Blu-ray / 4K Ultra HD)

Audio commentary by directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

“Earth’s Favorite Eridian” featurette; this is a 7-minute-long featurette focused on the creation of Rocky.

Five Deleted Scenes, including:

Day 1 Food Paste

I Think I'm Handling Things Pretty Awesome

How To Put On A Spacesuit

You Sleep, I Watch

Maybe We're Cousins

Of note, this is the current release for Project Hail Mary on home video. A Collector’s Edition steelbook release is set for October 13, 2026.