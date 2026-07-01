It’s hard to believe that Project Hail Mary hit theaters almost four months ago. Although the incredible physical Blu-ray release won’t release until August, Project Hail Mary is switching streaming services in a big way, which will mean more people than ever before will be able to watch this killer movie.

Here’s what to know about the latest Project Hail Mary update, and why so many people will likely be celebrating the Fourth of July and avoiding the heat dome by watching Project Hail Mary safely at home.

Project Hail Mary Prime Video streaming date

Behind-the-scenes on Project Hail Mary. Amazn MGM

As of July 3, 2026, Project Hail Mary will be streaming on Prime Video. Technically, this is not the first time the hit film has been streaming. The movie has been on Fandango at Home for over a month, and right now, is streaming on MGM+. The switch to Prime Video is obviously huge, because although MGM+ is a major streamer, it’s not nearly as huge as Prime.

Right now, there are no streaming online versions of Project Hail Mary that have special features. But when will that change?

Project Hail Mary physical release details

Although Project Hail Mary will be streaming on Prime Video on July 3, this will almost certainly be the theatrical cut, currently available on Fandango at Home or MGM+. If you buy Project Hail Mary digitally right now, there are not yet any special features included. So, when will we get our deleted scenes and, maybe, just maybe, an extended cut?

Well, we can’t hold our breath for an extended cut, but deleted scenes and special features are coming. But not until Project Hail Mary hits DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K on August 11, 2026. Here’s what we know about that release right now:

Five deleted scenes

Director’s commentary track from Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

A feature called “Earth's Favorite Eridian,” which will likely take us behind-the-scenes as to how Rocky was created by the filmmakers and performer, James Ortiz.

The limited-edition Steelbook release also comes with a collectible booklet, which features production sketches.

Can watching Project Hail Mary at home compare to the theatrical experience? Well, if you somehow missed this movie while it was in theaters, the simple answer is, you missed out. However, it’s an incredible film and will almost certainly go down as one of the best sci-fi films of the 21st century. Unlike so many big sci-fi movies of the past several years, Project Hail Mary isn’t part of a franchise, even if it is the spiritual sequel to author Andy Weir’s The Martian. That said, Project Hail Mary is bigger than The Martian simply because it appeals to a bigger audience and pushes the limits of hard science fiction by giving us a believable and very likable alien.

So, for generations to come, people will be watching this movie at home. You might as well start now. Just try to stream on the biggest screen you can find.

Project Hail Mary streams on Prime Video on July 3.