Star Wars fans already had reason enough to be excited for 2027, with a new season of Ahsoka, the premiere of Star Wars: Starfighter, and the 50th anniversary of the original film (aka Episode IV – A New Hope) all touching down within the calendar year. In a lot of ways, the celebrations will begin as soon as we transition into the new year: Ahsoka premieres on Disney+ in January, while Star Wars will return to theaters in major formats in February. And Lucasfilm is making that deal even sweeter with a major upgrade for the re-release. In addition to screenings in IMAX 70mm in February, Lucasfilm and Disney are partnering with Cosm — a venue that specializes in immersive experiences — to bring Star Wars into “Shared Reality.”

Cosm’s niche is harder to describe than it is to experience. Its Shared Reality format takes films like The Matrix and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and screens them against VFX-crafted environments. It’s a little like the Wizard of Oz experience at the Vegas Sphere, but without the generative fill. Cosm screens it all on a huge, spherical LED display — sports games here are especially cool — and for Star Wars, it’s pulling out all the stops with help from its frequent collaborators at MakeMake and Industrial Light & Magic.

Cosm is teaming up with Lucasfilm and ILM to bring A New Hope to Shared Reality. Cosm

“The film will be displayed in its original 16:9 format on the center of Cosm’s 12K+ LED Dome, while the Dome’s surrounding visual environments dynamically evolve to immerse the audience in iconic Star Wars locations, scenes and moments,” Cosm shared in a statement. MakeMake and ILM will likely deliver expanded looks at locales like Tatooine, Yavin IV, and the inside of the Death Star.

It’s an experience that feels tailored to the Lucasfilm die-hards out there: fans have always been keen to step into the Star Wars galaxy, and the more immersion here, the better. (I’m just hoping Cosm curates a menu inspired by the franchise, as it’s done for The Matrix and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.) Star Wars will premiere at Cosm’s locations in Atlanta, Dallas, Detroit, and Los Angeles, and tickets will go on sale in 2027.

Star Wars in Shared Reality is the first collaboration in a “multi-year, multi-film partnership” between Cosm and Disney. We could see more Star Wars films premiere in this format — but the doors are open for anything from Marvel to traditional Disney animation making it into the Dome, as well. The franchise is taking one step into a much larger world, and it’s great to see the red carpet rolled out for Star Wars’ big anniversary.

Star Wars returns to theaters on February 19, 2027. Screenings in Cosm’s Shared Reality format begin in March 2027.