As the Star Wars saga creeps toward its 50th anniversary, rumors of a theatrical rerelease have given fans a new hope. Last December, Lucasfilm proved those rumors true with an official confirmation: in February 2027, Star Wars (or A New Hope, depending on your persuasion) will return to theaters for the first time in decades.

Welcome and thrilling as that announcement was, it didn’t reveal much about which version of Star Wars would be hitting theaters. More theories point to the original print of the film that premiered in 1977, years before director George Lucas added some controversial edits to his seminal blockbuster. And though that’s probably wishful thinking, we will get to see the film on the biggest screen possible — which is a heck of a consolation prize for the Star Wars purists out there.

Star Wars in IMAX is a historic moment

Although an abbreviated cut of Attack of the Clones was briefly released for the IMAX screens on 2002, and the various sequel films from 2015 onward were also available in IMAX, the original, 1977 Star Wars (later given the subtitle A New Hope in 1981), has never been released in IMAX, ever.

The newly restored film will be available in IMAX 70mm, joining films like The Odyssey, Oppenheimer, and Dune in the stunning format. Screenings begin on February 19, 2027, with tickets (hopefully) going on sale sooner rather than later.

As per Dave Filoni, it’s made clear that the 2027 theatrical rerelease of Star Wars will not be the 1997/2004/2011/2019 “Special Edition” of the film, but rather the 1977 version. Does this mean the movie won’t have “Episode IV” on the opening text crawl? We’ll have to wait and see.

George Lucas, working on Star Wars in 1976. Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Per the studio’s official statement, this rerelease is “part of Lucasfilm’s yearlong 50th anniversary celebration” — and it’s far from the last event planned for 2027.

Next April, Star Wars Celebration heads to Anaheim to commemorate the franchise’s 50th anniversary. Then, in May, the latest Star Wars film premieres in theaters. Star Wars: Starfighter, directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Gosling, is poised to get the same treatment as Star Wars’ big rerelease.

On May 28, 2027 — Star Wars’ big anniversary weekend — Starfighter hits theaters. Shot with IMAX film cameras, the film has also been converted to IMAX 70mm prints for release in select theaters. It’s an appropriate upgrade for such a huge milestone: Star Wars fans will be eating good in 2027, and the wait seems to be well worth it.

What lies in the future of the faraway galaxy after 2027? As Yoda said: always in motion is the future. But for now, the almost present is looking bright.

Star Wars returns to theaters on February 19, 2027. Star Wars: Starfighter premieres on May 28, 2027.