Everything We Know About Star Wars: Starfighter

Star Wars has been in its TV era for a long time. From original series, prequel series, sequel series, and everything in between, Disney+ has become the place to keep up with the franchise since The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. After more than half a decade, there were plenty of plans for movies going forward, but just as many delays. Even the next Star Wars movie, 2026’s The Mandalorian & Grogu, is merely a spinoff of The Mandalorian.

But when Shawn Levy announced he’d be directing Star Wars: Starfighter starring Ryan Gosling, it seemed like a true original Star Wars movie would finally make it off the starting blocks. Now, it’s about to start production. Here’s everything we know about the movie, from when you can expect it to what it’s about to who will appear in it.

Shawn Levy and Ryan Gosling with Dave Filoni and Kathleen Kennedy at Star Wars Celebration Japan in April 2025. Christopher Jue/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What is the Star Wars: Starfighter Release Date?

Star Wars: Starfighter will premiere on May 28, 2027, a little more than a year after The Mandalorian & Grogu’s release on May 22, 2026. May release dates are traditional for the Star Wars movies. In fact, the only movies that haven’t followed this pattern are The Clone Wars, which premiered in August, and Rogue One and the sequel trilogy, which all came out in December. In this new era, Star Wars is going back to the release window that worked in the past.

What is the Plot of Star Wars: Starfighter?

We don’t know much about the story of this upcoming movie, but we can glean a little information from the setting. Star Wars: Starfighter is set five years after The Rise of Skywalker, meaning it will mark the furthest point in the Star Wars canon. We also know it’ll be a standalone adventure, so don’t expect this to start a brand new trilogy. It’s also likely it’ll follow Ryan Gosling’s character as he is forced to protect a child, as those were the first two roles cast.

Is There a Trailer for Star Wars: Starfighter?

The first glimpse of Starfighter at Star Wars: Celebration 2025. Christopher Jue/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While there isn’t yet a trailer for this movie since it’s just now starting production, we do have a sneak peek of what’s to come: a single black-and-white image of stars Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray on what looks to be a landspeeder.

Who is in the Cast of Star Wars: Starfighter?

Amy Adams will play a role in Star Wars: Starfighter. Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

After a summer full of rumored casting, we finally have a solid list of who will appear in this movie. The character descriptions are still up in the air, but we can make some educated guesses at this point.

Ryan Gosling as the titular Starfighter

Flynn Gray as his young charge

Amy Adams as Gray’s character’s mother

Matt Smith as a villain

Mia Goth as a villain

Aaron Pierre

Simon Bird

Jamael Westman

Daniel Ings

Star Wars: Starfighter premieres in theaters on May 28, 2027.