It’s the most wonderful time of the year — for movie lovers especially. Though the season of summer blockbusters is long behind us, 2026 has saved its biggest (and hopefully best) films for last. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune trilogy will reach its explosive end; ditto for the end of Marvel’s Multiverse Saga. Then there’s the return of director Robert Eggers, whose latest film might just outdo the eerie vibes we got in Nosferatu.

The first few months of the new year are likewise packed with exciting new projects. From a major fantasy adaptation to a ghostly romantic horror, this upcoming winter is red-hot where movies are concerned. Here are 10 highly anticipated films to look out for this season.

Violent Night 2

Universal

What if Santa Claus were also an ancient Viking who took a hammer to grown-ups stuck on the Naughty List? That’s exactly what Violent Night set out to explore in 2022, dropping a jaded Saint Nick (David Harbour) into a Die Hard-esque scenario and forcing him to fight his way out. And the crusade continues in this year’s Violent Night 2 — only this time around, Santa finds himself on the Naughty List (!) without the magical powers that made him such a murdering machine. Stuck in a shopping mall with a ruthless gangster (Jared Harris) on his tail, Santa’s got to rediscover the meaning of Christmas... and knock some heads in the process.

Release date: December 4, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Whether you subscribe to the passionate claims of Marvel president Kevin Feige or not, it’s pretty obvious that Doctor Doom was not “always the plan” for the Multiverse Saga. Some of us may still mourn what this Marvel Phase could have been with a threat like Kang the Conqueror at its center, but those days are gone. Fortunately, the studio is pulling out all the stops to make its scattered multiverse make a little more sense — and close the book on a 15-plus-year saga in the process. Avengers old and new will team up with the X-Men and Fantastic Four to fight Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). It’s a fight that’s sure to scratch that nostalgic itch for fans who’ve been there from the beginning, but it’s far more interesting as a prelude to Avengers: Secret Wars.

Release date: December 18, 2026

Dune: Part Three

Warner Bros. Pictures

Say goodbye to Barbenheimer: December 18 is “Dunesday.” The Dune saga comes to an end on the very same day the Avengers face off against Doctor Doom — but only one of these showdowns will unfold on IMAX screens. A feverish, intergalactic crusade turns the sands of Arrakis into a battleground in Dune: Part Three. We reunite with Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) after a 20-year time jump; now a megalomaniacal emperor, Paul must contend with coups at every turn, the latest coming from his long-lost love and the mother of his children, Chani (Zendaya). Could it get any more dramatic? Or, judging from the film’s stunning trailers, any more epic?

Release date: December 18, 2026

Werwulf

Focus Features

Robert Eggers is kind of the king of the anti-Christmas movie. After his ghoulish remake of Nosferatu, the director is tackling another mythical monster: the werewolf. Aaron Taylor-Johnson reteams with Eggers — as do Willem Dafoe, Ralph Ineson, and Lily-Rose Depp — to breathe life into an Old English horror story. Whatever possessions we saw in Nosferatu will be nothing compared with the insanity going on in Werwulf, though, like the 2024 film, Eggers says this story is about a cursed individual who “is trying to find salvation through love.” Say less.

Release date: December 25, 2026

Children of Blood and Bone

Paramount

There just aren’t enough fantasy films that focus on Black heroes — but after Black Panther kicked the door open in 2018, stories inspired by the world of Wakanda have been trickling onto the big screen here and there. Next comes Children of Blood and Bone, a sprawling adventure based on the young-adult novels by Tomi Adeyemi (who doesn’t want to talk about the film at all, but we digress). Stuffed to the gills with an all-star cast and fueled by a fantastical magic system, Children of Blood and Bone is poised to fill a major void in the genre. Hopefully its behind-the-scenes drama won’t trip up the film before we get to step into its world.

Release date: January 15, 2027

The Take

Netflix

Before he suits up as our new James Bond, Robert Pattinson will find himself on the wrong side of the law. He stars opposite Denzel Washington in The Take, a new heist thriller from director Fernando Meirelles (The Two Popes) and screenwriter Simon Kinberg (Star Wars: Episode X). When a slippery master thief (Washington) recruits Pattinson’s ex-Army captain, Noah, for a dangerous job stealing from the richest bank in Manhattan, our hero finds himself caught between a potential thrill and the only sure thing he’s got in his life. His girlfriend Rose (Daisy Edgar-Jones) also happens to be a teller at said bank, which makes the collateral damage all the more personal for Noah — and the drama to come all-too-tantalizing for us.

Release date: January 15, 2027

Slayground

A24

Jeremy Saulnier is the master of the feel-bad thriller, from the traumatizing Green Room to the excruciating Rebel Ridge. It makes sense, then, that his roots lie in horror — and the director is returning to them for his latest, Slayground. Produced by A24 and scheduled for a January release, of all things, Slayground follows the plight of a scare actor with amnesia (Cory Michael Smith) who is named the prime suspect in a murder case involving the haunted attraction where he works. With no memory of his after-dark activities, our hero is in a race against time to uncover the truth and (hopefully!) clear his name.

Release date: January 29, 2027

Karōshi

Lionsgate

John Wick director Chad Stahelski is busy with other franchises at the moment, but that hasn’t stopped him from throwing his weight behind a film that owes a lot to his assassin-ruled world. Karōshi comes from one of Stahelski’s most consistent collaborators, Takashi Doscher (the screenwriter for Stahelski’s Ghost of Tsushima adaptation, FYI). Set in a speculative future where Japan is now the standard-bearer for global business and culture, Karōshi follows one mysterious man (Past Lives’ Teo Yoo) on a revenge mission that takes him into the heart of a corporate conspiracy. Part The Raid, part Harakiri, and part Blade Runner, this will certainly scratch the itch that the John Wick saga left in its wake.

Release date: February 5, 2027

Remain

Warner Bros.

A Nicholas Sparks movie used to be an excuse for beautiful people to embark on a boring romantic odyssey. Now the author is penning novel adaptations for M. Night Shyamalan’s latest paranormal thriller. Remain has no shortage of beautiful people — Phoebe Dynevor is a comely ghost girl; Jake Gyllenhaal is the handsome architect she haunts — but the Shyamalan touch steers these doomed lovers down a very different path. In anyone else’s hands, the story of a ghost leading a man toward a dark mystery would be a tale as old as time. We can trust Shyamalan to put a different spin on an old standard — and supply some real scares in the process.

Release date: February 5, 2027

Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew

Netflix

Studios and streamers are locked in an arms race looking for the next big, all-consuming franchise. With Narnia, Netflix might have found its own. Barbie director Greta Gerwig has jumped from one major property to another, even more fantastical, one: She’s set to helm The Magician’s Nephew, based on the first novel in C.S. Lewis’ Narnia series. In an unprecedented deal, it’ll be the first Netflix film to play on IMAX screens, which represents both a milestone for the streamer and the beginning of a new era for family-friendly fantasy.

Release date: February 12, 2027