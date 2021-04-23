One of the biggest PlayStation games of 2020 is getting a movie.

No, we’re not talking about The Last of Us Part II (that series is getting an HBO TV show). Instead, Sony confirmed in March 2021 that a film based on Sucker Punch Productions’ critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima is already in the works.

That’s pretty impressive for a new IP from a studio mainly known for more fantastical games like Sly Cooper and Infamous. While the project still appears to be in its early days, we already know some of what we can expect from the next big video game adaptation. This is everything we currently know about the Ghost of Tsushima movie.

When is the Ghost of Tsushima movie's release date?

Currently, no release date or year is set for the Ghost of Tsushima movie is set. The project only seems to just now be gaining traction and has not set a cast or filming date just yet. This film is probably still a few years away, even if production goes smoothly. There will be plenty of video game movies in the meantime, like Mortal Kombat, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and Uncharted.

Is there a Ghost of Tsushima movie trailer?

Not yet! The project is still in the very early stages, so don’t expect a trailer for quite some time. In the meantime, you might as well replay the game or watch some footage from it.

Who is the Ghost of Tsushima movie director?

While a lot of details around the Ghost of Tsushima movie are still a mystery, we do know who will be directing. Currently, Chad Stahelski is attached to the project. He’s a stuntman-turned-director best known for directing on all of the John Wick movies and serving as the second unit director on superhero films like Captain America: Civil War and Birds of Prey.

His filmography clearly shows that he’s a fantastic director of action, so that aspect of the Ghost of Tsushima movie should be on point. Do keep in mind that movies can go through multiple directors before they start filming, but the fact that Stahelski’s production company 87Eleven Entertainment is involved makes his continued involvement very likely.

Who are the Ghost of Tsushima movie actors?

Currently, no cast members are attached to the Ghost of Tsushima film. We likely won’t learn more about the case until we get closer to its release, but people have already started fan casting, even saying that they’d want to game’s cast to return and play their characters in the movies.

This would actually make sense, as most of Ghost of Tsushima’s characters are closely modeled after their respective actor. Daisuke Tsuji, who is the man behind Ghost of Tsushima’s protagonist Jin, has already said he’d be willing to return for the movie.

“If I get to play Jin in the live-action Ghost, let it be known that I fully agree to doing butt nudity,” he playfully tweeted. We’ll update this post as more casting information is revealed.

What is the Ghost of Tsushima movie’s story?

Unlike Sonic the Hedgehog and Mortal Kombat, which take their source material and tell original stories, Ghost of Tsushima appears to be a more faithful adaptation. Deadline exclusively detailed its premise, and it seems to be the same as the PS4 game.

The report says the film “centers around samurai warrior Jin Sakai, the last surviving member of his clan, who must set aside the traditions that have shaped him as a warrior to wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima.” The PlayStation Blog post from Sucker Punch’s Nate Fox confirms the film will document Jin’s “tense transformation into the Ghost from a whole new vantage point.”

Ghost of Tsushima was clearly inspired by classic samurai films; in fact, it even includes a Kurosawa mode! As such, it’s awesome to see things come full circle as the game gets a film adaptation, albeit one from an American director.