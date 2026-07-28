For better and worse, Hollywood was changed by Black Panther. Marvel’s critically acclaimed hit was not the first superhero movie to feature a Black character, but its popularity triggered a much-needed renaissance for Black-led films, not to mention a feverish new interest in fantasy worlds like Wakanda. Progress has been slow on these stories, but in 2027, we might get our most definitive answer to the Black Panther phenomenon, Children of Blood and Bone.

Based on the best-selling young adult novels by Tomi Adeyemi and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, Children of Blood and Bone is the latest (and perhaps greatest) story to ride the wave of Marvel’s success. From its initial casting announcements — which wrangled a who’s who of Black superstars — to its first-look images, it was clear that the film was borrowing from both Black Panther and Prince-Bythewood’s own The Woman King. Those comparisons both helped and hurt the project: after all, with so few Black fantasy films out there, it’d behoove Children of Blood and Bone to build its own visual language. It’s just one of a handful of details that make this film feel a bit polarizing, and with its first trailer finally out in the world, it might not be the last.

Children of Blood and Bone is set in the fictional kingdom of Orïsha, a realm heavily inspired by Nigerian folklore. Here, individuals known as maji are born with stark-white hair and mystical powers — but Orïsha’s intolerant king, Saran (Chiwetel Ejiofor), has launched a crusade against all who wield that status. By the time our heroine Zelie (Thuso Mbedu) enters the picture, magic is all but extinct. She watched her mother (Lashana Lynch) perish during an attack known as the Raid, which gives her plenty of reason to fight back against his regime. Fortunately, Zelie might also be the only one capable of ending Saran’s reign of terror and bringing magic back to the land — at least, that’s what her mentor, Mama Agba (Viola Davis), believes.

According to the official synopsis, Children of Blood and Bone follows Zelie as she and her brother Tzain (Tosin Cole) “ally with the daughter and son of the king to fight back against his brutal rule.” The Acolyte alum Amandla Stenberg co-stars as Princess Amari, while F1’s Damson Idris is Amari’s older brother Inan. The supporting cast surrounding them is just as star-studded, with Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, and Regina King rounding out the ensemble.

If nothing else, Children of Blood and Bone looks enticing. Paramount Pictures

There’s no shortage of star power fueling this adaptation, but Children of Blood and Bone has already faced its fair share of troubles. Adeyemi — who previously served as an enthusiastic executive producer, even co-writing the script with Prince-Bythewood — severed all ties with the production just six months before its release. What that means for the upcoming adaptation remains to be seen, but it’s safe to say that Children of Blood and Bone might not hold up as a faithful reading of her Legacy of the Orïsha trilogy. Its first trailer supports that claim in some ways. The film clearly owes a lot to Black Panther visually: it’s felt most firmly with Prince Inan’s Killmonger cut, if nowhere else. And with Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems producing “an epic soundtrack” for the film, it clearly means to follow in Black Panther’s sonic footsteps, too.

Still, that’s not outright damning if Children can establish a unique tone and style. We’ve only gotten a taste of this new fantasy world, so hopefully this film on the whole can rise above the scrutiny and stick the landing when it hits theaters next year. If Black Panther proved anything, it’s that audiences are hungry for this kind of storytelling for Black characters specifically. Children of Blood and Bone can keep that momentum alive, so long as it uses its predecessor as a touchstone and not a stylistic crutch.

Children of Blood and Bone hits theaters on January 15, 2027.