In the second episode of Star Trek: Picard, we learned more about the insurrection on Mars that lead to the Federation ban on synthetic life and saw Jean-Luc reconnect with his post-Riker First Officer, Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd). She wasn't exactly thrilled to see him, but he managed to win her over with a choice vintage of Chateau Picard. His doctor reveals mental decline may indeed be in the former Captain's future, as it was in the series finale of Next Generation. In the closing moments, Narek also reveals himself to be in cahoots with the Tal Shiar Romulan spies. Turns out, he's got ulterior motives for getting cosy with Soji.

It's been a slow burn so far, but the CBS All Access show has managed to weave an intriguing web. Wondering when you can tune in to Picard episode 3, "The End Is the Beginning? We've got you covered.

What to expect from Picard Episode 3, "The End is the Beginning"

In the third episode, Jean-Luc continues his conversation with his former First Officer, Raffi, and we learn more about their past exploits together, and how each of them came to leave Starfleet. Elsewhere, Soji continues digging into the many mysteries of the Borg Cube, and grows closer to her shady Romulan toy-boy, Narek.

Inverse recently spoke with Picard star Isa Briones, who plays Dahj and Soji, and she elaborated on her character's budding relationship with Narek.

"I think that relationship mirrors what a lot of relationships are actually like," Briones explained. "A big part of her job is to understand other people. She sees something in Narek that is different, and the fact that he is secretive is why she wants to know more."

Here's the official synopsis for "The End Is the Beginning" from CBS:

Completely unaware of her special nature, Soji continues her work and captures the attention of the Borg cube research project’s executive director. After rehashing past events with a reluctant Raffi, Picard seeks others willing to join his search for Bruce Maddox, including pilot and former Starfleet officer Cristóbal Rios (Santiago Cabrera).

When are new episodes of Picard uploaded to CBS All Access?

In the United States, CBS All Access releases new episodes of Picard at 3 a.m. Eastern on Thursday mornings. If you're on the West Coast, you're in luck: new content arrives on the platform at midnight local time, so you can catch "The End Is the Beginning" late Wednesday night.

If you haven't checked out Picard yet, and are on the fence about subscribing to yet another streaming service, you can watch the first episode free on the CBS official site. Beyond that service offers a one-week free trial period. If you chose to keep your subscription going longer than a week, you'll pay $5.99 per month for shows with advertisements, and $9.99 monthly for commercial-free access to CBS programming.

If you're watching Star Trek: Picard from outside the U.S., new episodes will be uploaded to Amazon Prime Video each Friday.