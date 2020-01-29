Here's exactly when you can watch 'Star Trek: Picard' Episode 2 on CBS All Access

The premiere episode of Star Trek: Picard, "Remembrance," kicked off in dramatic style, revealing that Patrick Stewart's storied Admiral left Starfleet in protest after an android rebellion on Mars. He's not quite the doddering retiree we saw in the far-future segments of the Next Generation finale, "All Good Things," though he's definitely got a sizeable chip on his shoulder. The arrival of a young woman named Dahj, who bears a striking resemblance to an old painting made by Data, shakes Jean-Luc out of his humdrum existence at Chateau Picard.

In the second episode, Jean-Luc begins his search for an old "friend" of Data's named Bruce Maddox, along with Dahj's sister, Soji. Wondering when you can tune in to Picard episode 2, "Maps and Legends"? We've got you covered.

In the United States, CBS All Access releases new episodes of Picard at 3 a.m. Eastern on Thursday mornings. If you're on the West Coast, you're in luck: new content arrives on the platform at midnight local time, so you can catch "Maps and Legends" late Wednesday night. If you're outside the U.S., new episodes will be uploaded to Amazon Prime Video each Friday.

Here's the synopsis for "Maps and Legends" via TrekMovie.com:

Isa Briones as Soji in "Maps and Legends." Justin Lubin / CBS

Picard begins investigating the mystery of Dahj as well as what her very existence means to the Federation. Without Starfleet’s support, Picard is left leaning on others for help, including Dr. Agnes Jurati and an estranged former colleague, Raffi Musiker. Meanwhile, hidden enemies are also interested in where Picard’s search for the truth about Dahj will lead.

Wondering who Raffi Musiker is, and when she turned up in TNG or the Next Generation movies? You're out of luck – she's a new character in Picard, who worked with Jean-Luc in Starfleet during his post-Nemesis, pre-retirement years. Judging from the official image from CBS below, she's not too happy to see her former captain.

Picard visits his former first officer, and gets a chilly reception. Trae Patton / CBS

According to Star Trek info wiki Memory Alpha, Raffi was Picard's first officer aboard the U.S.S. Verity in 2385. Together, they worked to relocate Romulans threatened by the devastating supernova. In the first issue of the prequel comic, they attempt to relocate the Romulan colonists at Yuyat Beta, only to learn that there's a native population there numbering in the millions that are to be left out of the plan, at Starfleet's orders.

While Raffi and Picard have clearly had their differences and disagreements since their time on the Verity, her appearance in the show will likely flesh out Jean-Luc's simmering conflict with the Federation. Will they patch things up and head off into the stars again? That remains to be seen.