Peacemaker’s Place In DCU Canon Is More Complicated Than We Thought

Reboots are usually pretty awkward. When Disney rebranded Star Wars’ Extended Universe as the now non-canonical Legends universe in 2014, there was a lot of confusion surrounding what made the cut and what didn’t. When Star Trek started another continuity in 2009, everything new was simply thrown into an alternate timeline. The DC universe feels uniquely plagued by these confusing reboots: it’s a franchise that has movies called Suicide Squad and The Suicide Squad, neither of which is currently canon.

Now that Superman has launched James Gunn’s own take on DC, there are some projects, like Creature Commandos and Peacemaker, that seem to have a foot in both worlds. With Peacemaker Season 2 premiering in just a few weeks, Gunn has explained just where it fits in DC canon. Unfortunately, it’s more complicated than just drawing a line in the sand.

“The DCU begins, canonically, with Creature Commandos,” Gunn said in a video posted to Peacemaker’s social media channels. “And then Superman continues the DCU, and then Peacemaker Season 2 continues from there.” Easy peasy, right? Well, that’s just the beginning.

If you boot up Peacemaker on HBO Max, you’ll see a compilation of clips from The Suicide Squad before the show begins. Those events, and anything discussed in Peacemaker, are canon, even if the entire film is not. For example, Gunn brings up the fact that we know Rick Flag Sr.’s son was murdered in Corto Maltese because they discuss it in Creature Commandos, even though the rest of The Suicide Squad is still relegated to “the old world.”

Rick Flag may have appeared in a non-canonical movie, but his character is still very much canon. Warner Bros.

It all feels pointlessly complicated, but this is hopefully just a growing pain for the franchise, and the easiest possible way for James Gunn to include the useful parts of The Suicide Squad without having to explain all the other elements. Basically, consider The Suicide Squad an unreliable tale of canonical events, the only details of which we know for sure being those discussed and shown in flashback and recap.

This shouldn’t be too big of a problem for Peacemaker Season 2. The trailer has shown that Rick Flag Sr. will play a major role, but as long as you take everything you’re told at face value and don’t try to poke holes in the logic, it should make enough sense. At least until the next DC reboot.

Peacemaker Season 2 premieres August 21 on HBO Max.