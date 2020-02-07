With Parasite, director Bong Joon-ho is finally getting the attention he's deserved for so long, and he might win the ultimate prize this Sunday at the 2020 Oscars. Regardless of what happens this weekend, it's high time you watch (or rewatch) Parasite. Depending on where you live, you might still be able to catch it in theaters, but if not, here's when you can expect the movie to release on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Amazon, or whatever streaming service it's bound to land on eventually.

Will Parasite get a Netflix release date?

I understand why you might think so. After all, Bong's worked with the company before, and his previous movie, Okja, was even a Netflix exclusive. Snowpiercer also ended up on the streaming platform after a troubled theatrical release. (That's actually why Bong went with Netflix for Okja.)

Now he's back in theaters with Parasite thanks to a distribution deal with NEON, but don't expect this movie to hit Netflix anytime soon. But that doesn't mean it won't eventually wind up on a competing service...

Predicting Parasite's Hulu release date

That's right, Hulu. The streaming service has historically landed first rights to Neon's biggest movies, including I, Tonya and Ingrid Goes West. By studying those, we can probably guess when Parasite will hit Hulu as well.

Ingrid Goes West released in theaters on August 25, 2017 and hit Hulu on Jan 25, 2018 (that's five months later). I, Tonya released in theaters on December 8, 2017 and hit Hulu on May 31, 2018 (that's roughly a six months wait).

So that means since Parasite hit theaters on October 5, 2019, we can expect it to release on Hulu in late February or early March. Of course, it's possible the movie's theatrical release could get extended if it wins big at the Oscars, but even so, it's likely only a matter of time before the movie is available to stream.

What about HBO or Amazon?

Well, you can rent Parasite right now on Amazon for six bucks, but don't expect the movie to land on either of these streaming services anytime soon.