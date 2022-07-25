It seems almost inconceivable in today’s climate of instant news gratification that there actually used to be humans that delivered daily newspapers to your door in suburban neighborhoods on bicycles. Having a paper route when you were a kid gave you a bit of respect on your block and also contributed to some pocket money for candy bars, baseball cards, and 7-11 Slurpees.

Set in those carefree, nostalgic days and based on the Image Comics title of the same name, Paper Girls is a new live-action Prime Video series getting tossed into the platform’s ocean of streaming content this week to see if it sinks or swims.

Originally written by Saga’s Brian K. Vaughn with artwork by Cliff Chiang, the story centered around a gang of four 12-year-old newspaper delivery girls in 1988 Ohio that stumble upon an uncanny time-traveling mystery that could change the world. The multiple Eisner award-winning YA comic book series ran from 2015-2019 and lasted a total of 30 issues.

Prime Video’s new series is based on the Image Comics series, Paper Girls Image Comics

Prime Video’s Paper Girls appears to be perfectly positioned somewhere between Netflix’s Stranger Things and the somber science fiction saga, Dark, with the characters of Erin, MacKenzie, KJ, and Tiffany encountering different iterations of themselves as they hop back and forth across the decades in an effort to stop an ongoing temporal war against the Old-Timers.

Let’s slip a rubber band around this fun summer edition of Paper Girls and see what sci-fi adventures lie inside!

When is the Paper Girls release date?

Paper Girls will premiere exclusively on Prime Video beginning on July 29, 2022.

What is the Paper Girls release time?

Prime Video reveals new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern.

How many episodes are in Paper Girls Season 1?

The debut season of Paper Girls is slated for eight episodes.

Gear up for more Stranger Things-like ‘80s nostalgia with Prime Video’s Paper Girls Amazon Studios

Who is in the Paper Girls cast?

The core group of Paper Girls will be played by Riley Lai Nelet (Erin Tieng), Fina Strazza (KJ Brandman), Sofia Rosinsky (MacKenzie Coyle), and Camryn Jones (Tiffany Quilkin).

Rounding out the cast are Ali Wong as Big Erin, Adina Porter as Prioress, Nate Corddry as Larry, Kellee Stewart as Dr. Carol Quilkin, Daniel Rashid as Heck, Maren Lord as Lauren, Marika Engelhardt as Jennifer Coyle, Meg Thalken ​as Meemaw, Quetta Carpenter as Nora Brandman, Rebecca Spence​​​​​​​ as Alice, Joshua L. Green as Marcus, and Christopher Shyer as Ozzie.

What is the Paper Girls plot?

Similar to the comics’ official synopsis, Paper Girls begins in 1988 on the morning after Halloween as a group of four adolescent Cleveland girls find themselves targets embroiled in a confusing time war when they’re teleported 30 years into the future to the year 2019. There they meet the adult versions of themselves and experience empowering aspects of their personalities when they attempt to unravel this temporal aberration that might lead to the destruction of the universe.

Paper Girls is penned by Fola Goke-Pariola and directed by Georgi Banks-Davies, Mairzee Almas, Destiny Ekaragha, and Karen Gaviola. Brian K. Vaughan serves as executive producer alongside Christopher Cantwell, Cliff Chiang, Christopher C. Rogers, Brad Pitt, and Dede Gardner.

Is there a Paper Girls trailer?

You bet your tasseled handlebars there is! Prime Video released the last trailer for Paper Girls on July 5 which introduces us to the main characters with lots of pedaling, a weird purple sky, the fate of humanity hanging in the balance, and that classic by The Bangles: “A Hazy Shade of Winter.”

Will there be a Paper Girls Season 2?

There’s been no official word from Amazon Studios concerning a second season, but there’s plenty of material still to be unwrapped from the comic series should they decide to continue.